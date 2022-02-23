We have played the final version of Elden Ring and we answer your questions in a chat on the 3DJuegos Discord

The new from the authors of Dark Souls and Bloodborne hides great mysteries, do you have any questions to ask?

As its release date approaches, anticipation is growing around the highly anticipated Elden Ring. Will it live up to expectations? Can you stand out from previous FromSoftware games? And what about the story? Is the hand of the writer noticeable behind the Song of Ice and Fire saga? We know that you are dying to discover these and other secrets of the video game, so as a preview, just a few days before its launch, we will hold a talk about Elden Ring in the official Discord of 3DJuegos.

The talk starts at 5:00 p.m.When? The talk will take place from 5:00 p.m. (check the timetable by country) with our specialist in FromSoftware games, Alexander Pascual, ready to answer any questions you leave us in this news or on the Discord channel itself. All this, of course, avoiding spoilers and any information that spoils the surprises hidden in this long-awaited action-RPG adventure in a big, dark fantasy world.

For about an hour, Alejandro Pascual will talk about his feelings with Elden Ring: the story, the design of his world, the fights against final bosses and other key features of the new video game directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, one of the most influential creatives of recent years. How does the open world feel to the Souls formula? Is it easier or more difficult than the other games from the Japanese studio? Worth?

