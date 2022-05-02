We have run out of easy places to build dams. So every time we choose more risky and dangerous places

Technology could not do many of the current tricks, there were no machines and materials like the ones we use today and environmental sensitivity was in its infancy; but, in its own way, building dams was easier 140 years ago. When the first commercial hydroelectric plant started up on Wisconsin’s Fox River in 1882, they had one big advantage on their side: space.

The best locations to install dams were unexploited and choosing a site was a matter of having a good eye, getting the permits and getting to work. Today the scenario is somewhat more complex and —as Bloomberg points out— sometimes, especially in developing countries, new projects are forced to look towards more difficult points, with greater risks.

And that is quite a challenge.

Goal: more energy with less carbon. If we want to control global warming we need more renewable energy and hydropower plays an important role in achieving that goal. “It has a key role in the transition to clean energy, not only because of the massive amount of low-carbon electricity it produces, but also because of its capabilities to provide flexibility and storage,” they claim from the International Energy Agency (IEA). .

Over the last two decades, its production has increased by 70% and the IEA forecasts that world hydroelectric capacity will still grow by 17% between 2021 and 2020, led by China, India, Turkey and Ethiopia; but the projections also reveal a “slowdown”. The growth forecast for this decade is in fact almost 25% slower than that recorded in 2010 and its share of global electricity supply has remained stable due to the rise of other options, such as solar, wind, solar photovoltaic, natural gas or coal.

The strategic role of hydroelectricity. The IEA insists, however, on the fundamental role of hydroelectric power in reaching the goals of zero net emissions. “It brings scale and flexibility to help power systems quickly adapt to changes in demand and offset fluctuations in supply from other sources,” says CEO Fatih Birol.

IEA technicians estimate that about half of the world’s economically viable hydropower potential is untapped, especially in emerging economies. One of the keys is the reform and modernization of outdated plants —the average age of plants in Europe is 45 years—, but the agency warns that the investment planned for the remainder of the decade does not reach half of what that is believed necessary for plants worldwide. The capacity to be added by the planned expansions will also be insufficient.

The challenge: achieve attractive and viable spaces. Another option is to build new facilities, but it is not an easy task. The IEA itself points out that the weight of China —a key country in the sector— in the global increase in hydroelectric energy has been declining due to a number of well-defined factors: “The lesser availability of economically attractive places and the growing concern for the social and environmental impact.

The result of the scarcity of viable hydroelectric sites is, on occasion, that the construction of dams, especially in developing countries where the IEA identifies the greatest potential to be exploited, extends to exposed areas with significant challenges, such as the Himalayas. Above all because of the effect that global warming has on glaciers, which causes much more vulnerable areas.

A 2016 study by Wolfgang Schwanghart of the University of Potsdam identified more than 2,000 glacial meltwater lakes in the Himalayas that had 56 hydroelectric projects close enough to be harmed if they overflowed.

For example, a button: some examples. India leaves some interesting examples. The NTPC company is promoting the ambitious Tapovan Vishnugad project in the north of the country, on the Dhauliganga river. In less than ten years, its facilities have already registered two serious incidents related in part to its location: in 2013 it suffered the effect of floods, which delayed the work; and in February 2021 the detachment of a glacier caused an avalanche that caused serious damage and killed residents and workers. That same year in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, two dams also gave way due to the rains.

China offers a sample of dams raised in almost “impossible” places. Last March, it activated the last power generation unit of the Lianghekou hydroelectric plant, erected at an average altitude of 3,000 meters, which places it above those of the rest of the country. The structure stands on the Yalong River, in Garzê, in the southwest of the country, and at its highest point the breakwater dam reaches a height of 295 meters, almost as high as the body of the Eiffel Tower.

The problem, sometimes, is not the complexity of the place or the risks it presents in the face of landslides, earthquakes or floods, but quite the opposite: droughts.

The risk of handling outdated data. A clear case is that of the Belo Monte dam, in the Amazon jungle of Brazil. The lack of rainfall has marked its operation from the beginning and keeps it far from its capacity of 11.2 GW. The reason? A combination of factors, such as deforestation or global warming. His case shows another of the risks when looking for new locations for dams: relying on climate reports and data that have become outdated due to the changes recorded over recent decades.

For practical purposes, the result of deciding a location using old climate models, which no longer correspond to reality, underestimate risks such as floods and start from an optimistic estimate of rainfall, is equally serious. In the case of Belo Monte, those responsible were based on values ​​collected since 1931. As Homero Paltán, a researcher at the University of Oxford, tells Bloomberg, up to 80% of the hydroelectric projects underway or planned in developing countries are in areas where the drought will worsen by 10%.

