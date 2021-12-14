Tech

We have seen a devastating solar flare, and we need to understand if it is dangerous for the Earth

Kim Lee
For years we have been studying the stellar phenomenon called “coronal mass ejection”: solar flares that form clouds of plasma and very hot particles that travel very fast in space and that can seriously damage our satellites and our electrical networks.

Now the bad news is that a group of astronomers have seen one ten times more powerful than what we are used to, on the star ED Drakonis. Its mass measures quadrillion kilograms, more than 10 times larger than the most powerful coronal mass ejection ever recorded by a sun-like star.

“This kind of large mass ejection could, in theory, also occur on our sun,” said University of Colorado astrophysicist Yuta Notsu. “This observation can help us better understand how similar events may have affected Earth and even Mars for billions of years.”

The only heartening fact of this news is that the observed star is very young and this suggests that such events could have occurred especially in the early stages of life in the universe. We hope.

