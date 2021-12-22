“We have such a great history that the fans always expect something more, but now the strategy is different.”

Paolo Maldini, AC Milan DT, spoke to Sky Sport in the pre-match of Empoli-Milan. These are all his statements:

On Milan 2021, what vote do you give? “It’s a project that was clear from the start. We didn’t have the certainty of succeeding, we tried to come up with ideas. We have such a great history that the fans always expect something more, but we must forget the recent history with Berlusconi. Now the strategy is different and it is necessary to do so. It will be a little longer road to get back to being protagonists, but let’s say that compared to forecasts, the results came a little earlier ”.

On Inter: “Inter are reigning champions, they had to be included among the favorites. By losing Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi, someone could have foreseen a backlash, but they hired a very capable coach and they took on some level players and the level didn’t drop. In the standings, just take a few half missteps, you have to fight. We are in line with last year, we have done a business. I remember that at the beginning of the year not everyone put Milan in the top four. We have to realize where we started from, but this does not mean that we give up our goals, if there is a chance to win we will try to do it, it is our job and it imposes it on us and our DNA “.

What is missing from this team to get closer to the Scudetto? “I say that making comparisons with the past is complicated for us. It is such a glorious past that we do not like it very much. In the last 20 years Milan have won 2 league titles, it has not always been an easy feat for us, even with the best team in the world “.

With regards to injuries, have you found the solution to the problem with Pioli? “No, honestly no. We push the players to the maximum, this could be a reason. In the post lockdown, playing every three days, we had the same players and did the same things. From one year to the next, the imponderable can happen, but this does not mean that we will not carry out an in-depth analysis of our mistakes ”.