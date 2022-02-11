“We have the dead on our conscience, we were cowards”

Pasquale Bacchus turns around. The former doctor No vaxback to talk about Covidand it does so by addressing those who continue to deny the danger of virus. “I think that we who have gone up on those stages have some dead on our conscience,” Bacchus told Corriere del Mezzogiorno, who already in November warned of the danger of Covid. «We have all been great cowards No vax. We went to the squares and when we talked we knew that people wanted to hear strong things. So you provoked more and more. So off with: “In vaccines there is sewer water”, “the coffins of Bergamo were all empty”, “with Covid no one died” “.

“We were really great bastards, I do not hide, this is the truth – continues the doctor accused in the past of denial -. One day we should be accountable for these things. Unfortunately. For this I asked for forgiveness from everyone but that forgiveness is useless ». Bacchus, founder of the L’Eretico association who then repudiated him – he says he changed his mind on Covid «when I saw a 29-year-old boy from Covid die. He had on his mobile the videos of my speeches on the No vax stages. The family told me he was a fan of mine. They didn’t say it to me with anger, on the contrary, and this hurt me even more. That death feels like my fault. “

THE STORY – Behind the whole movement, says Bacchus, there is “an economic mind, a sort of No Vax brand that involves restaurants, doctors, lawyers, surveyors, teachers, donations, associations with 400 thousand euros in the bank»He continues. “What I was saying was pure gold for people afraid and looking for certainty. I did all the steps, all the meetings, I spoke in 300 squares. I know all the internal mechanisms, from the language that had to be used to the system of donations to associations. That is why they now fear me and would like me dead“.