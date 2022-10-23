We have the low cost version of Anne Hathaway’s flattering jacket that rejuvenates the most at 50

Each one has its own list of fashion references that are more suited to personal tastes, but there are celebrities who remain on the best-dressed lists for their spectacular style on any occasion. One of them is

Anne Hathaway. The actress jumped back to the front page with her repair at the last New York Fashion Week, giving much to talk about the look of her who likes the character she played in The Devil Wears Prada. Since then, the elegant actress has done nothing but delight her outfits full of trends, super sophisticated and very wearable.

Of course, Anne knows the best formulas to be fashionable with easy-to-wear garments that are not extravagant at all. One of her latest stylistic decisions has been carried out by the classic print with the most distinction of the season, the

houndstooth print. She wears it in a more retro version, with an eighties or nineties aesthetic. But, the best thing is that her runway outfit is now available at low cost and you won’t be able to resist replicating it.

Recently, the actress attended the premiere of her new movie, Armageddon Time, which co-stars with an impressive cast including Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong. For the presentation of the film, Hathaway opted for a simple look, but super flattering, with retro airs.

The star item is a

structured cut oversize blazer, made of tweed fabric with houndstooth print in shades of fuchsia, red and black, accompanied by her matching miniskirt. To give her outfit even more prominence, she prefers simplicity in the rest of the outfit with a black turtleneck sweater. She finishes off with maxi sunglasses, stockings and high boots, also in black.

Versace Madusa Houndstooth Print Blazer

This jacket is about

Medusa Blazersigned by the house

versace. It belongs to the new collection of the luxurious Italian brand and, as expected, its cost is adjusted to such a price range, with this item rising to 2,890 euros, something impossible for an average user to acquire. But fortunately we live in the time of the democratization of fashion.

Well, rather, clone time. Yes, from the parades, the fast fashion chains echo the garments and trends that are going to cause the most fury in street style. And, this is how

Mango was ahead of the events to launch its replica version of this sophisticated garment that feels so good.

Mango Pink & Red Houndstooth Print Jacket

we talk about this

oversize jacket made of tweed fabric and embellished with pink, red and black houndstooth print. It is a biker type design. It has a front cross closure with a zipper. The collar is with pointed lapels. It has pocket details and belt loops. It incorporates long sleeves and the ends are frayed.

It is available between sizes XS-S and ML, for 129.99 euros. But, it has been such a sales success that, for the moment, you will have to sign up for the waiting list since it has been completely sold out on the web. In fact, influencers over 50 have also taken it upon themselves to popularize it and give us more ideas on how to wear it.

Ana Antolín, one of the most reputable over fifty style icons on Instagram, bets on a

more modern, rocker and youthful outfit. She combines the jacket with a total black look made up of a plain basic T-shirt, leather effect pants and, as accessories, Converse sneakers and a jeweled belt. You decide which look suits you best, but it is clear that this bestseller is a must-have for autumn-winter, so don’t let it slip away.