It’s one of our best designers what do you choose celebrities like Halle Berry, Olivia Wilde, Zendaya or Priyanka Chopra, because “who is Helbig is very Helbig”. As if that were not enough, now sign the Iberia staff uniforms. Teresa, ethical designer where there are, bet on the timeless fashion and not for fast consumption because he is aware that for the first world to enjoy, someone in a developing place suffers too much!

QUESTION.- Is dressing the crew of an airplane so different from what you do?

RESPONSE.- Essentially, we have started from the same vision that we apply in the atelier every day with our clients: it is always about favor and give wings who wears that garment. Of course, in this project, functionality has been a fundamental criterion and transversal throughout the process: they had to be comfortable, resistant uniforms, capable of accompanying the Iberia crew during long working hours. More than a handicap, we have taken it as a challenge to create an elegant, chic and timeless collection, taking into account all the needs of the team.

Q.- Shouldn’t we wear what we want and not what trends impose on us?

R.- We have to break with this nonsense, and that happens by recognizing our responsibility as consumers and citizens of the world. The reality is that we have the power to bet on fairer fashion, with ourselves, with the world and with the generations to come. A well-made garment accompanies you throughout life and it is a wonderful legacy to pass from generation to generation.

Q.- Your obsession has always been to create timeless jewel-garments, made under the parameters of exquisite traditional craftsmanship…

R.- We live in a moment of great polarization, and although the force of ‘fast fashion’ is voracious, there is more and more room for those who bet on give value and relevance to the act of dressingsupporting other consumption models based on respect for the garments and those who create them. We have been campaigning for ‘slow fashion’ since our beginnings and we do not understand fashion in any other way.

Q.- We live in a world that is overproducing things that we don’t need. Is good design “sustainable” and “eternal”?

R.- Today price and immediacy prevail, much more fashion is consumed much faster. Thus we create many collections a year that reach stores in the form of thousands of garments and accessories whose design, creation, transport and communication generate an enormous amount of resources. The giants of the industry know how to do it very well, but we are at another point (…).