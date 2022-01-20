As the saying goes, we are what we eat. And it is true that good health begins with the table. A healthy and balanced diet is critical to our well-being and there are some foods that help keep us healthier than others. Among the healthiest foods there is one that we all know and that we almost certainly already have in the pantry. It is a food known to humanity for millennia and which is part of our culinary tradition. But today science confirms that, in addition to being very good, it would also be a precious ally of our brain. Let’s see what food it is.

We have this natural food in the pantry which is a cure-all for memory and concentration

But what food are we talking about? It is the humble but very precious honey. That’s right: this liquid gold is not only a very precious ingredient for our dishes, but it is also a real ally of our brain. In fact, several studies seem to confirm that honey would help us to stimulate memory and concentration. Not only that: the product that our friends bees give us would also seem to help us keep anxiety and stress at bay. A real super food, which we should certainly keep close at hand to benefit from its many virtues. We have this natural food in the pantry which is a cure-all for memory and concentration. But that’s not all.

Perfect for relieving coughs and sore throats

In addition to being friends with our brains and helping us to relieve stress, honey has many other properties that we all know. It is a valuable ally in fighting the symptoms of respiratory infections, for example. A teaspoon of honey has always worked wonders against coughs, colds and sore throats when we are battered by terrible winter ailments.

Beware of contraindications

But be careful, because as we all know, honey is also very caloric. On average, in fact, 100 grams of honey equals about 304 calories. For this reason, those who have to pay attention to the line would do well to limit their consumption. In particular, honey should not be consumed by people with diabetes. It is also contraindicated for children under one year of age.

But if we don’t fall into these categories, let’s try replacing the sugar in tea with a teaspoon of honey. Certainly our taste buds, as well as our brains, will thank us.

