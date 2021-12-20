“We have to find the right role”

Keanu Reeves would love to join the MCU, and we’ve known that for some time. After all the actor had met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige for a possible role in the franchise… But then why hasn’t it happened yet?

The Matrix actor and John Wick Keanu Reeves he is perhaps one of the actors most loved by viewers, and one of the most desired in the various film franchises.

If, in fact, there are those who would like him as Darth Revan in Star Wars, Marvel fans have tried to include him in their fancasts over and over again (what do you think of Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider?), And even the President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has contacted him for a possible role in the MCU.

According to Reeves, however, for now haven’t found the right character yet.

“We haven’t succeeded yet“he recently told C’s microphonesomicbook “We met, and Kevin Feige is a really cool guy. But at the moment we have nothing, we have to find something“.

It therefore seems only a question of “when” we will actually see Reeves in the MCU, by now, and not so much about “if”, since the actor has expressed his enthusiasm about it several times.

But what role could be the most suitable for him? Do you have any ideas? Let us know in the comments.