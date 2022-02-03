we have to pay 90 € of fee and 11 € of Smart card

Not exactly good news for the public service and many are angry. Let’s see what happens.

The Rai license fee is a work in progress and there is never a shortage of news. Unfortunately, however, they are often negative. Let’s see what happens. Last year Rai demanded that even smartphones and tablets pay the Rai license fee. A proposal that made many angry and then fell. There has been a lot of talk about the exit of the fee from the bill. There will be but only in 2023, so again for this year the expensive energy bill becomes even more expensive due to the fee. But now there is something new that many rightly do not like. In addition to the fee, 11 euros of satellite smart cards are also added, which among other things many will not be able to use because they do not have a dish. Let’s try to clarify.

Because many will not see Rai

A series of chain inefficiencies that will affect many Italians who unfortunately will not see the Rai signal. This is happening and the cause is the new digital terrestrial. The transition to the new digital terrestrial is very complex from a technical point of view. Of course, the new technology will bring HD channels for all and many new functions, but the transition is not easy. Therefore in many areas of Italy for a certain period of time the normal Rai television signal will not be available. But what does this entail? From Rai, users reassure themselves: the channels will still be visible thanks to the smart card we are sending you. But there are two problems. First, the smart card costs 11 euros which are added to the cost of the subscription. But you can also get it for free by going to the Rai center of your region (but is it better to travel 100km?). But then the second even more thorny problem concerns the satellite.

In fact, the satellite smart card that Rai has prepared presupposes the parable.

But how many Italians without a parable will be left without the possibility of seeing anything?