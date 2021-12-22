“We have to play like we did tonight”

There Juventus beats Cagliari of Mazzarri. The bianconeri win 2-0 thanks to goals from Kean And Bernardeschi, moving to -4 from fourth-placed Atalanta.

At the end of the match spoke to the microphones of DAZN the Sardinian technician Walter Mazzarri. Here are his words.

“Today I saw a team that reacted well, different from the two 4-0 suffered and in the second half against this Juve we deserved a draw, despite the important absences.

“Unfortunately we conceded the 2-0. If we had scored, we might as well have thought of winning. I hope that next year will be different from the point of view of the results ”.

“The players give the answer on the pitch. Everyone must have their own role. Few talk and more facts. Matches are won on the pitch. Both the team and the club have to take their responsibilities. Everyone’s fault. Choices have to be made and important decisions have to be made ”.

“I have been training for a long time and I am a very present coach. To play a coach’s football you need suitable players and catching a team in the running is not easy. I would like the players to be more convinced and to understand where they are wrong. Joao Pedro is a leader, a captain who has embraced the coach’s ideas ”.

“We have to play like tonight. Today with Juve the team was courageous, going to get them high “.

“To play a certain type of game you need the right characteristics and those who are with me have to take this game to the letter and do it to the fullest. This can get us out of this situation asap. The club knows my indications and I hope that the situation will change “.