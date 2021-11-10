“We have to postpone our game”

The announcement of the delay in development and therefore having to postpone the release provoked an extremely human reaction.

It all took place in the most recent live streaming event Letter from the producer of the team Square Enix which deals with Final Fantasy 14. It really isn’t a cancellation or an epochal change of date but certainly for Naoki Yoshida, For 17 years at Square Enix, it must have been a blow to self-esteem and pride.

Such a blow that led the developer in practice to announce with tears in his eyes while streaming the delay of a few weeks for Endwalker, the big new expansion for the latest Final Fantasy installment, due out in early December.

Final Fantasy 14: “This is the first time this has happened to me”

It will be that we who tell the development of video games from our privileged position have seen many titles come and go, at your place to be disregarded like sailor’s promises. But we tried for a moment to put ourselves in the shoes of Yoshida who has been at Square Enix for 17 years and has openly stated that this was the first time he found himself forced to postpone the date of something that had already been widely announced.

But not only did he ask excuse me for the delay but it is also taken into practice all blame for the delay in writing in a long post: “the biggest factor behind the release date change it was my selfishness as the director of the game. Ever since I was put in charge of the original Final Fantasy 14, I have continued development and operations regarding Final Fantasy 14 for the past 11 years while always trying to find a balance with my position as producer supervising the project and how director in charge of development. It was my intention to work in this same fashion as the team reached the final stages of Endwalker development“.

And it was, Yoshida continues, this will that Endwalker was as perfect as possible that led him to play and replay any very small quest of the expansion, “as a result, we were adamant that we wanted to fix even the smallest nuances and make sure the writing covered even the smallest points of this vast and intricate story that has unfolded for the past 11 years since the release of the first Final Fantasy 14 to making sure everyone can fully enjoy the Endwalker adventure. Unfortunately, the consequence was that we ended up in a situation where we took time away from the final quality checks due to this time spent making additional improvements.“.

In practice, Yoshida’s team did not follow the first precept of the products: done is better than perfect. Lacking therefore the final checks on the stability of the game, which Yoshida in his long post defines as a quality form of the game, it was decided to postpone the arrival of the Endwalker expansion by 2 weeks. Two weeks: and Yoshida practically showed himself in tears as he announced it.

Several development studios should look and review this Letter from the producer live and understand how it behaves when making promises to players.