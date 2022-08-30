“We have to put Rihanna on it”

A notorious hit of the 2010s, Eminem and Rihanna’s song “Love The Way You Lie” almost didn’t exist, according to his manager.

Certified 12 times platinum in the United States, Eminem’s single “Love The Way You Lie” featuring Rihanna is probably a key element in the success of Recovery. However, the rapper’s manager Paul Rosenberg confided in a podcast that the title was not initially planned on the tracklist. “The album was finished and ready to be released (…). The moment I heard the track I knew it was amazing and took it to Marshall. He thought he was done with his album, so he got angry saying he didn’t need it.»

Composed by singer-songwriter Skylar Grey, “Love The Way You Lie” initially referenced her abusive relationship with the music industry. It is the rapper and producer Alex da Kid who sends it to Eminem, passing by Paul Rosenberg. “I had no idea how it was going to besays Skylar Grey. But when Eminem finally listens to the track, he realizes. “He said to me: ‘you are a real asshole’. ‘Cause he knew he still had work to doLaughs Paul Rosenberg.

Eminem: “Rihanna must be on it»

Quickly, Eminem records his game and shares it with his manager. But it does not stop there. “We gotta put Rihanna on itsays the rapper. If the power of his voice brought the unique touch of which it was question for the piece, it was also about a certain sincerity. Indeed, it deals with domestic violence. “To have someone who has been through this kind of relationship and experienced the trauma and pain firsthand.. Eminem thought it would come through in the song,” explains Paul Rosenberg.

From Skylar Grey’s cabin in the woods in Oregon to Dublin for Rihanna, to Detroit for Eminem’s verse… The song was ready. “About a month after I wrote it, it was number 1“says its author. More than 12 years later, “Love The Way You Lie” is still considered a gem in Eminem’s discography.

