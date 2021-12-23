“We have to resolve something. On my condition …”

At the end of Naples-Spezia, a match won by the Ligurian team by 0-1, the Algerian winger also spoke Faouzi Ghoulam to the journalists present in the mixed area. The scorching defeat was analyzed, given the dynamics with which it arrived, and finally Ghoulam also spoke about the team’s goal and revealed the words of president De Laurentiis in the locker room.

“We left some mental energy in Milan and unfortunately we paid for it today. The coach told us that this match was going to be much tougher. Spezia didn’t even make a shot on goal and we lost anyway, it’s already the second or third time that happens. It means there is something to correct and we must solve it. Now we look forward to the next matches and we hope to have a great second part of the championship“.

Ghoulam also spoke of ambitions: “We want to score as many points as possible, we are Napoli and we have to aim for the top of the championship. We are Napoli and the goal is always the same every year, the players know that by coming here there is only one goal to achieve“. Then, on the words spoken by the president to the team: “He told us that we had a great first part of the championship and there is a defeat. He also saw that they didn’t even make a shot on goal and yet we lost it. Also out of respect for the fans, we are sorry“.

On his personal conditions, then, Ghoulam reassured: “I am much better, by now I have recovered for a while, but rightly it was not easy to join and give me time. Now the coach knows I’m fine, I hope to make a big contribution for my teammates, for the fans and also for me“. Finally, on the team difficulties encountered in recent weeks: “We have to solve, there are great players who are part of this group and today we have to prove our mental and football quality”, Ghoulam closed.