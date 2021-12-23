Sports

“We have to resolve something. On my condition …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

At the end of Naples-Spezia, a match won by the Ligurian team by 0-1, the Algerian winger also spoke Faouzi Ghoulam to the journalists present in the mixed area. The scorching defeat was analyzed, given the dynamics with which it arrived, and finally Ghoulam also spoke about the team’s goal and revealed the words of president De Laurentiis in the locker room.

We left some mental energy in Milan and unfortunately we paid for it today. The coach told us that this match was going to be much tougher. Spezia didn’t even make a shot on goal and we lost anyway, it’s already the second or third time that happens. It means there is something to correct and we must solve it. Now we look forward to the next matches and we hope to have a great second part of the championship“.

Ghoulam also spoke of ambitions: “We want to score as many points as possible, we are Napoli and we have to aim for the top of the championship. We are Napoli and the goal is always the same every year, the players know that by coming here there is only one goal to achieve“. Then, on the words spoken by the president to the team: “He told us that we had a great first part of the championship and there is a defeat. He also saw that they didn’t even make a shot on goal and yet we lost it. Also out of respect for the fans, we are sorry“.

Naples Spezia Ghoulam

On his personal conditions, then, Ghoulam reassured: “I am much better, by now I have recovered for a while, but rightly it was not easy to join and give me time. Now the coach knows I’m fine, I hope to make a big contribution for my teammates, for the fans and also for me“. Finally, on the team difficulties encountered in recent weeks: “We have to solve, there are great players who are part of this group and today we have to prove our mental and football quality”, Ghoulam closed.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Strongly outraged by the Suarez case. It cannot be called justice”

1 week ago

“Juan Jesus makes serious mistakes, he’s the one who leans on Giroud”, absurd at Canale 8

2 days ago

It would be an honor to play with the bianconeri

November 20, 2021

Maradona, in the statue the ball ends up on the wrong foot

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button