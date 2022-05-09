“We have to strengthen ourselves if we want to be competitive”

2022-05-09

Xavi don’t beat around the bush. To the technician Barcelona They ask him about everything and he answers it without thinking. In the last press conference he asked for signings to Joan Laporta. Also, he spoke of Ansu Fati, a player who has been dogged by injuries but when he’s on the pitch he proves his worth. He also valued the issue of leaving the club. WHAT HE SAID IN CONFERENCE: He talks about Ansu Fati: “There is psychological work, with Ansu and with everyone. There is personalized follow-up, at the level of nutrition, psychological… for the good of the team. It’s okay, you have to be cautious and cautious after such a long injury. I see him content and happy. He has also scored a goal, that’s what he’s for. Happy for him. He is 100%, we have a plan made for him so that the load is not so strong. Playing 90 minutes now would be an unnecessary risk. It’s fine, I see him happy.” Frenkie’s future: “He needs freedom, we tell him to look for the shot, the wall… I’m happy with him. Frenkie is more of going down and Gavi is more of holding the position. He has made a difference in many games”.

💣 BOMBAZO CITIZENS 🔥 Haaland will put on the Manchester City shirt again; will be Pep Guardiola’s star signing for next season in the Premier League. Is the Champions coming today? Posted by Diario Deportivo Diez on Monday, May 9, 2022

On what was shown by Aubameyang: “The strikers go through streaks. His numbers are very good, Ferran’s too. Auba gives us a lot, he enters the box, unloads well, makes good moves into space and will help us in these three games and for next season. He will help us a lot.” Team Confidence: “I answer your questions, I believe in the project. We have to be more competitive and reliable. This club cannot afford years without titles. I have all the support. We have improved. We have to strengthen ourselves and improve.” The case of Dembele: “You have to adapt to an economic level. He helps us, but he has no luck in front of goal. It creates a lot of danger. I am very satisfied with him, but there are some negotiations and fitting everything in will not be easy. I hope he stays.” Haaland’s fallen signing: “I would not say that the only project is ours, I will not disrespect others. City is competing, they have a baggage of titles and they are competing. If what you say happens, it will be because of the financial issue. I have been to Munich several times. Criticisms it has received: “It’s not about me succeeding. It is about Barça floating, that Barcelona triumphs. I accept criticism and I know where I am. We have improved a lot, but it is not a criticism of Koeman, it is that Barça was like that. It is evidence that the team has improved, I would say a lot”.