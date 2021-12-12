“We have to think about the future, we have dominated the 2 races with Switzerland”

Roberto Mancini, coach of the Italian national team, talks, interviewed by “L’Equipe”, about the play-offs to go to the world championship, scheduled in Qatar in 2022: “We had many opportunities to qualify before, only the details that were previously there in favor they turned against us. We dominated the two games with Switzerland, but we didn’t win even one. Too bad, but it has now happened. Now we have to roll up our sleeves and think about the future. We know we have the qualities to win and we We will succeed. Similarities to 2018? I told the guys that there are moments when things go wrong and others when things go well: it’s part of the sport. In the national team, if you don’t go to a World Cup, you have to wait four years, a footballer are a long time. Today we are again in a complicated situation, we have to win two games to go to Qatar, yet we are an excellent team, which has just won the European Championship. and when you deserve, sometimes you don’t win. We deserved qualification for quite a while and instead we find ourselves in a very difficult situation. But it is precisely in difficulties that we must be strong “.