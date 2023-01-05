We have two new free games on the Epic Games Store to download: both Kerbal Space Program and an expansion for Shadow Tactics – Kerbal Space Program available now

Last week we said goodbye to the Epic Games Store Christmas gift promotion but the free games of the trade of the parents of Fortnite are far from saying goodbye with the New Year. After staying for seven days Dishonored and Eximius the store is renewed this afternoon and invites us to get hold of two highly recommended proposals for different tastes.

On one hand we have Kerbal Space Program which, as its name indicates, proposes take over the special program, specifically that of an alien civilization, through various game modes. The proposal hit the market in 2015, being a resounding success, enough to encourage its developers to work on a new delivery with date .

From space to feudal Japan. The next gift is the standalone expansion of Shadow Tactics an action and tactical espionage video game that left very good feelings in 3DJuegos . More in detail, Aiko’s Choice expands the story of the skilled kunoichi Aiko, a master of camouflage, who will have to face a quest to end the ghosts of her past. It should be remembered that a few weeks ago it was already allowed to download the original game for free.

What is the next gift from the Epic Games Store?