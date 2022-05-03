‘We haven’t seen the worst yet’ – El Financiero

Bill Gatesbillionaire and co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, warned about the possibility of the emergence of a new most dangerous variant of COVID.

In an interview with Financial Times The businessman shared his perspective on the epidemic, as well as the performance of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the matter.

“We are still at risk of this pandemic generating a more transmissive and even more fatal variant (…) I don’t want to be a voice of pessimism, but it is well above the 5 percent risk that in this pandemicWe haven’t even seen the worst.” Gates told the British media.

The American philanthropist affirmed that there are doubts regarding a possible international consensus to increase financing to the WHO, an organization to which he pointed out that it did not have enough personnel to face the pandemic.

The WHO had “less than 10 full-time staff working on outbreak preparedness … even those staff were distracted by many other activities.”

In the prelude to the presentation of his book How to Prevent the Next Pandemic, Bill Gates assures that “a team of international experts should be created, ranging from epidemiologists to computer modelers, to quickly identify threats to global health and improve coordination between countries.”