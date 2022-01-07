“We hear shots, it seems to be at war” – Corriere.it

from Marta Serafini

The testimony of Silvia Galbiati: ATMs and banks are stopped, we are afraid that the situation will get worse. But we remain here alongside the most vulnerable

«We are very worried and we also struggle to understand what is happening due to the blocking of the network. We have been closed for three days now, there is a curfew and anyone who leaves is arrested ». Silvia Galbiati has been in Kazakhstan for 20 years, where she works as a cooperative for Masp (Mezhdunarodnaja Associacija Socialnykh Proektov), ​​a local NGO that collaborates with the Italian humanitarian organization AVSI. He answers the office landline from Almaty, the main and most populous city in Kazakhstan. “It is the only way to have contact because the mobile network and the Internet do not work”.

Official sources speak of dozens of victims, but from the videos posted online the impression is that there may be more. There is talk of gunfire on the crowd. Can you confirm it?



“Obviously we are respecting the curfew and are really going out only for necessities. From the first day we heard shots and shots coming from the central squares of the city. From the beginning it immediately seemed to be at war. It is clear how serious the situation is. But it is impossible to have independent news due to the blocking of the network. We have been told of seriously injured people transported to the hospital ».

Do the services work? There is talk of blocked ATMs and closed shops …



«Yes, I confirm it is so, you cannot withdraw money, the branches are destroyed or stopped, home banking is stopped due to the blocking of the network, you can’t talk to the banks. And this is one of the most serious problems. The main street of the city is closed. Major damage was done to the president’s party building. Many police stations were set on fire. The supermarkets have been stormed, there are those looking for flour because they are expected to run out of food. Most of the shops have closed to avoid looting ».

Russia has sent military means for a “peace operation”. But the situation seems far from peaceful …



“Already. The official version is that the workers’ demonstrations have been infiltrated by terrorists and there is talk of a terrorist attack. Obviously we are in contact with the Italian embassy, ​​now I know that the airports have reopened but I don’t know if flights have resumed ».

Kazakhstan is a country with strong social disparities, despite being rich in natural resources such as oil, gas and uranium. You work with the most vulnerable, what has changed compared to 2019, the year of the first riots?

“Kazakhstan is the most economically developed country in the region. For this reason it attracts many refugees from Central Asia, China and especially Afghanistan. Thousands of people here looking for stability after years of war. The presence of refugees is concentrated a few kilometers from the border with Kyrgyztan, in the Almaty area. For this reason, since 2002 we have opened a center in the city for vulnerable families and for disabled children and young people. Many of them live in orphanages or in the accommodation of some schools, where they reside throughout the school year. We have a laboratory to make them work and to help the parents. We work with local staff, in collaboration with the municipality. In the past three years, those who were already vulnerable have become even more vulnerable as a result of the pandemic. And this clearly worsened living conditions in general. Those who are well send their children abroad. Those who stay here struggle to find work. And it is for this reason that we have decided to stay, even more so now, to be close to those who have less means ».