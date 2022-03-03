We help you choose your robot vacuum cleaner

On the other hand, we must highlight the work carried out by the Spanish manufacturer Cecotec . And it is that in a short time it has been earning its little piece of cake and taking away the prominence of the American brand. If we have to highlight something about the Conga family robot vacuum cleaners, that is undoubtedly the great value for money they offer.

To begin with, it must be said that iRobot is an American manufacturer that has been working for decades to offer the best reliability in each and every one of the products in its catalogue. It is undoubtedly one of the most consolidated brands in the development of technologies and manufacturing of robot vacuum cleaners, so betting on one of its models is synonymous with guarantee, great cleaning results and durability.

We believe that comparing both brands would not clarify your doubts, since the ideal would be to compare two specific models. Both manufacturers have a wide catalog of products, offering a wide range of options when choosing a good robot vacuum cleaner. In both catalogs we can find more basic models, with WiFi connectivity, equipped with special brushes to remove pet hair or that we can control from our mobile or our own voice.

Differences between the Conga and Roomba models

In general terms, we could mention some differences between the Cecotec models and those of iRobot based on some of the main characteristics to take into account when choosing a good robot vacuum cleaner:

Power : On paper, the 10,000 Pa offered by some of the Cecotec models is unrivaled, but the truth is that the American manufacturer’s three-phase cleaning system offers incredible efficiency without so much suction power.

: On paper, the 10,000 Pa offered by some of the Cecotec models is unrivaled, but the truth is that the American manufacturer’s three-phase cleaning system offers incredible efficiency without so much suction power. Navigation : To taste the colors, but in this case, if we have to put the balance on one side, perhaps we would do it on the Roomba side. Its 3.0 navigation is very precise and makes the route as efficient as possible. His mapping is really amazing, recognizing every last corner of our house. That without questioning the great navigation that some mid-range and high-end models from the Spanish manufacturer also offer.

: To taste the colors, but in this case, if we have to put the balance on one side, perhaps we would do it on the Roomba side. Its 3.0 navigation is very precise and makes the route as efficient as possible. His mapping is really amazing, recognizing every last corner of our house. That without questioning the great navigation that some mid-range and high-end models from the Spanish manufacturer also offer. Remote control : Here it depends a bit on what each one is looking for. Perhaps the Roomba app is simpler and offers fewer options or cleaning modes, but at the same time, it is easier to handle. The Conga app offers a lot of options, which for some people may not be important, although for others it may be.

: Here it depends a bit on what each one is looking for. Perhaps the Roomba app is simpler and offers fewer options or cleaning modes, but at the same time, it is easier to handle. The Conga app offers a lot of options, which for some people may not be important, although for others it may be. Price: In this case, we believe that the best value for money is offered by Cecotec.

Low range

Roomba 692 vs Conga 999 Vital

The Conga 999 Vital is a robot vacuum cleaner capable of vacuuming and sweeping that has a suction power of 1400 Pa. A programmable model with a mixed tank and six cleaning modes that we can manage with its own remote control and offers an autonomy of up to 160 min. Its recommended sale price is 289 euros, although it is possible to buy it on sale right now for €149 on Amazon.

For his part, the Roomba 692 from iRobot is a model that has a recommended retail price of around 300 euros and that we can get now on offer for 198 euros. A robot with WiFi connectivity and equipped with a three-stage cleaning system. It is compatible with the main voice assistants, it also has its own app for remote control from the mobile and is capable of suggesting personalized cleaning.

Mid-range

Roomba e6192 vs Conga 7090 IA

The Roomba e6192 It is one of iRobot’s e6 series models equipped with two multi-surface rubber brushes, increased suction and a robot equipped with a high-efficiency filter. It is one of the ideal robots for those who have pets, since its efficient cleaning allows it to get rid of even the last speck of dust. Its Dirt Detect sensors allow it to identify the most dirty areas to carry out a deeper cleaning in them. Its price exceeds 500 eurosbut we can get it on sale for €385 right now.

The Conga 7090 IA is a robot whose official price is also around 500 euros. Now, this time it is a model with an incredible suction power of 10,000 Pa and that is equipped with artificial intelligence and highly precise laser navigation. A model that we can control with our own voice through Alexa or the Google assistant, or through its own mobile app. Now it is possible to get it on sale on Amazon for only €369.

High-end

Roomba i7156 vs Conga 9090 AI

The truth is that the Conga 9090 AI It has practically everything that we can ask of a robot vacuum cleaner of this type. It is a model that vacuums and scrubs, has a suction power of 10,000 Pa, is equipped with artificial intelligence and high-precision laser navigation technology. It allows programming for the whole week, voice control and from the mobile app and the famous Jalisco brush. While its official price is about 800 eurosnow we can buy it on Amazon for 599 euros.

With similar characteristics to those of the Conga model that we have just mentioned, this Roomba i7156 part of a recommended retail price of 900 euros and we can get it on sale for just over 600 euros. It is compatible with voice assistants, makes personalized cleaning suggestions and is capable of recognizing objects in its path.

Conclution

Although there are many models that we could compare, surely you have already realized that if what you are looking for is a robot vacuum cleaner with the best value for money, then there is no doubt that it is best to opt for a congas. We can find models loaded with quite advanced technologies and functions at a cheaper price.

However, there are those who do not find most advanced features like voice control, for example, attractive. People who prefer a more traditional product even if this means having to scratch their pocket a little more and spend a little more money. In this case, it is best to choose a mid-range or high-end model from the Roomba family.