“We hit rock bottom, I am committed to this rematch, I want Honduras to go to the 2026 World Cup”

2022-03-31

What conclusions do you draw after the tie is over?

“Let’s see… I think we hit rock bottom. We had eight Octagonal games and we didn’t win one. We arrived at a very difficult time where we had to try to train and change in the heat of the tie. There are players who come to the national team for the first time and in a longer process they will give results and nothing, wait for the meeting with the directors”.

Edgar Carvajal, “El Panzer”, his assistant, said in a conference after the game against Jamaica that the situation was unsustainable What do you think about that?

“Look, surely there are many people who want us to leave, who point at us, but there are also others who want us to continue. Here the most convenient thing is to meet with the directors and draw the best conclusions. As I have told you, I still think that our work is beginning within what to convince with the directors for 2026. I have had many of these moments, difficult everywhere, in clubs, in national teams and I have known how to get them out. We have made progress in some things that are not seen because we did not win and nothing good is seen.”

Honduran press against ‘Bolillo’ Gómez: “The only thing we have from him are excuses saying that he is not to blame”

And what do you want after this octagonal?

“No, I’m not scared. I’m not scared of attacks from the press, because if you lose you have to put up with all the criticism. I also need support and I also find it. It’s contradictory to say things that make me happy knowing that I didn’t win a game, for example, yesterday there were 36 minutes played well by the national team, where you see work, order, offensive variants and that there are scoring options. They don’t do a bit and we fall, so there are things that we have to move forward. There are footballers who cannot be disqualified for performance knowing that they are coming to play with a team that is having difficulties, that they are young (20 years old) and that it is going to cost them, this is a long-term process”.