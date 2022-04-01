“We hit rock bottom, I am committed to this rematch, I want Honduras to go to the 2026 World Cup”

2022-03-31
What conclusions do you draw after the tie is over?
“Let’s see… I think we hit rock bottom. We had eight Octagonal games and we didn’t win one. We arrived at a very difficult time where we had to try to train and change in the heat of the tie. There are players who come to the national team for the first time and in a longer process they will give results and nothing, wait for the meeting with the directors”.
Edgar Carvajal, “El Panzer”, his assistant, said in a conference after the game against Jamaica that the situation was unsustainable What do you think about that?
“Look, surely there are many people who want us to leave, who point at us, but there are also others who want us to continue. Here the most convenient thing is to meet with the directors and draw the best conclusions. As I have told you, I still think that our work is beginning within what to convince with the directors for 2026. I have had many of these moments, difficult everywhere, in clubs, in national teams and I have known how to get them out. We have made progress in some things that are not seen because we did not win and nothing good is seen.”
Honduran press against ‘Bolillo’ Gómez: “The only thing we have from him are excuses saying that he is not to blame”
And what do you want after this octagonal?
“No, I’m not scared. I’m not scared of attacks from the press, because if you lose you have to put up with all the criticism. I also need support and I also find it. It’s contradictory to say things that make me happy knowing that I didn’t win a game, for example, yesterday there were 36 minutes played well by the national team, where you see work, order, offensive variants and that there are scoring options. They don’t do a bit and we fall, so there are things that we have to move forward. There are footballers who cannot be disqualified for performance knowing that they are coming to play with a team that is having difficulties, that they are young (20 years old) and that it is going to cost them, this is a long-term process”.
When you talk about meeting with managers Do you think about resigning from the Honduran national team?
“No, I didn’t go to the press conference yesterday, because I was upset, perhaps more so than the Hondurans themselves were, so I told the Panzer, go ahead and I’ll stay, but we weren’t scared because we’ve lived through this many times. times, this is the hardest I’ve ever had, I’m setting a new record”.
Do you feel guilty for everything that happened to Honduras?
“I feel guilty for 25 training sessions that I have done, which is nothing for what I intend, we have given options to boys that we are seeing in the National League, we need the tournament to be important, to raise the level so that it is reflected in the selection. We thought that this process was not going to be so difficult, that we were going to win at least one game, but it did not happen. I know this.”
The president of the National League, Wilfredo Guzmán, described the “Bolillo” Gómez process as a failure and believes that he should leave his position What does the DT of the Bicolor answer?
“Tell the president that I am more drunk than he is and that everyone else because I am feeling it too. There are people who, in a process like the one in Honduras, focus only on the results, but if we look at that, we are in the pot. We have advanced in some things, but I cannot say them because it would be going against something that is seen”.
What should the Honduran player improve?
“I handle that personally, you know them better than me. There are many things to improve, with that I tell you everything, 36 minutes playing a good game (against Jamaica), they score a goal for us and we break down like what happened against Panama. There you can draw conclusions about little things that can be improved.”
What will that meeting with the managers for the future depend on?
“Nothing, they are normal meetings, they are like everyone else, bad and boring, but if there is no patience in these things, the best coach in the world that Hondurans like, the most successful European, can come and it will happen the same. The damage to football here hasn’t come from the time “Bolillo”, Coito or Pinto landed, and it can’t be solved with 25 training sessions and eight games”.
Is it true that in Panama they want him back?
“It is false, they are rumours, I am known in many places, but I am committed to this rematch, I cannot stay like this with the Hondurans because I have been well treated and I want them to go to the 2026 World Cup, but you have to be patient and the opponents put up with them.”