“We hope for diplomacy, but ready for anything”

Ukraine remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the crisis with Russia, but ”we are ready for anything”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this, saying he is committed to international partners to avoid a conflict, “but there can be surprises at any moment”. The Ukrainian government, he continued, “is aware of the risks of an escalation of the situation by the Russian Federation, is preparing for any developments and is in constant contact with international partners to resolve the conflict by political and diplomatic means”.

During a meeting with reporters in the southern region of Kherson, near Crimea, where he witnessed the military exercises, Zelensky says he “understands all the risks”, as he receives “information from various sources, including his own intelligence agencies and partner country intelligence “. Citing international negotiations to prevent escalation, the Ukrainian president said that “we must rely on our own strength. We understand that such things can happen without warning. Therefore, the most important thing is that we are ready for anything. “

” The aggressor ” will not be able to conquer any city in Ukraine, Kyiv Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said earlier. “Everyone who has looked into the eyes of our soldiers at least once is sure that there is no way to repeat what happened in 2014. The attacker will not capture Kiev, Odessa, Kharkiv or any other city,” he said. Reznikov.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine are absolutely ready to fight back and will not give up Ukrainian lands,” he added, stating that in 2014 the Ukrainians “were not psychologically ready to resist someone they sat at the same table with until the day before. “. Now, however, “the situation is completely different”.