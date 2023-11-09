We interview the Italian champions of the Red Bull Campus Clutch

After a crushing victory on the Lucca Comics and Games stage, the Novo CC coach Simone “Felox” Felisato, sat down with us to talk not only about the milestone his boys just reached but also the meaning of the Red Bull Campus Clutch (the largest VALORANT collegiate tournament in the world) and the expectations for the world stage that the members of His team will play in Istanbul from November 22 to 24. In the Novo team there are two athletes who have already tried the Valorant university world championship, rhagee and Z3RO, who this year return to the stage to try to get out of the group stage and reach the preliminaries. Felox, who was with them last year, prepared a great team that knew how to defeat Fuoricorso, a team led by coach JoYnt, beating them 3-0. Here is our full interview.

What was it like lifting the Red Bull Campus Clutch Italian Champions Cup?

“It was really nice. We had a very challenging path to get to that stage. We lost the first qualifying match, a defeat from which we had to recover, and we knew that we would face Fuoricorso, an opponent that should not be underestimated. “In Lucca It wasn’t an easy final, much less winning 3-0, and lifting the trophy was a symbol of all the work we did. “When we win we breathe a sigh of relief.”

What approach did you use first in training and then in the game?

“The first obstacle to overcome in the training phase was finding the possibility of training all together, between rhagee who works and the guys from the Novo team who have their commitments, we always met in the afternoon, from 7 to 11, with a El Performance is always relative, which is why our results in scrim have always been less than excellent, on stage, rested and focused, we did an excellent job with a performance that far exceeded what we did in training because we were all on the same page. height.

The strategy I used was to minimize our mistakes and maximize those of our opponents: it was the key, especially thanks to our experience in live events. The second map in particular, Sunset, was not a map we had ready but we achieved it through discipline.”

What experiences from last year’s edition helped you the most in this year’s?

“From the construction of the squad, we tried to create synergy between the players, then the work process was already defined: we had the same obstacles as last year in organization and management, but our experience performing live was very useful to us. “The other kids didn’t have as much and it was clear they were a little tense, but we always had fun anyway.”

In the competition there were many classic agents with very few new entries, why in your opinion?

“Actually it was a question of veto, in the other maps that we had prepared we had some competition outside the meta to propose but Ascent is a map where you cannot deviate from the pre-established, in Sunset we were not very prepared so we improvised.” and in Split we focus on the standard two duelist. On the other maps we have more exotic compositions that we hope to implement in the final stages.”

Have you brought your principals to the field?

In terms of roles, we didn’t stray too far from the characters players are comfortable with, but we had to implement a lot of flexibility on some maps, sometimes using two controllers and foregoing the sentinel. I always try to keep everyone in their comfort zone by ruling out compositions where people don’t feel on track.”

What is it that makes you say: “without it we wouldn’t have won”?

“On a general level, I would say discipline, what we lacked in the first qualifying match. On that stage, live, however, it was the experience. Even though we were on stage, we tried to have fun: the other team got into the flow “. less and they felt a lot of pressure, we were smiling and taking care of ourselves while playing: discipline made us grow.

The other thing was my ability to calm the children. When we found ourselves at a point where they had taken us 4 or five rounds in a row, I called a timeout, told Z3RO that the Fuoricorso was using an aggressive playstyle to punish his Cypher by causing his teammates to encounter a man. in less. “I told him to play backwards and he got in the right spot and got three shots in the head with the sheriff to win the round and the match.”

What expectations do you have for the final in Istanbul and which teams are you most afraid of?

“After having reached the groups last year, our goal is to overcome that phase and take Italy ahead in the tournament. I am a person who takes steps, I first concentrated on the Italian phase to earn the place in the final , now “We will start studying the other teams. The American teams are by far the most dangerous given their nationwide university esports system and also considering last year’s results. The Egyptian teams, and those from the Middle East in general, are very prepared, since they are those from South America who have a very different way of playing than ours. Whatever happens, I can’t stop thanking Novo Esports who has supported us on this journey and gives us the space and time to be prepared, we can’t wait. to show what we can do in Istanbul.