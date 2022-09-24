We interviewed Kim Kardashian in Milan

Kim Kardashian surrounded by Stefano Gabbana, Domenico Dolce and some journalists. Valerie Guedon

FASHION WEEK – Her dogs are called Dolce and Gabbana, her mother wore the creations of the two Italians. She herself is a fan of their glamorous fashion. This Saturday, at 9 a.m. sharp, Kim Kardashian told the backstage of the Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2023 show that she “curated”.

The journalists invited to this press conference would not have missed it under any pretext. Summoned at 8:45 a.m., they came, they are all there, for this appointment in the premises of Dolce & Gabbana in the presence of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, with THE star of the show: Kim Kardashian. The queen of social networks has indeed “curated” the spring-summer 2023 collection of the Italian duo which will parade on Saturday afternoon. Molded in a black veil mini-dress, a taffeta stole thrown over the shoulders, the American accompanied by her eldest daughter North, lends herself all smiles to the fires of the questions … previously validated obviously.

We will therefore not discuss the insolent success of its Skims brand, the launch of its new line of cosmetics SKKN, nor its separation with the comedian Pete Davidson. “Years ago, my stylist and I set out to edit a catalog of our favorite Dolce & Gabbana silhouettes over time.says Kim with her eyes full of stars. There are a few designers like them whose vintage pieces I like to acquire because for me, they are classics, timeless. So I hunt for them in sales and in specialized stores. So I have a small collection of archival Dolce & Gabanna pieces. For the wedding (from his sister Kourtney and drummer Travis Barker, editor’s note), the whole family was dressed in their creations. Everyone played the game, had extraordinary looks made. I had brought my own vintage outfits. Every time they saw me during these two days of celebrations, Stefano and Domenico said to me: “Oh my God, but it’s a dress from 1998! We don’t even have it in our archives”. From these exchanges was born this fashion show project, a sort of retrospective of 20 years of their work, from 1987 to 2007.»

This collection, between reissues and archives, aims to please “to women of all ages. My young sisters are going to die seeing all these references to the 2000s that they love. But I really have to work so that there are things for each generation, those of my grandmother, my mother… During the fittings, even North loved certain pieces.”

The one whose childhood dogs were called ” Dolce, the Chihuahua and Gabbana, the Labrador confides her long history with the fashion of the two designers. “My first memory of Dolce & Gabbana? I will always remember my mother (Kris Jenner) who had one of their dresses in her closet. She wore it for romantic dinners with my stepfather. In that dress, she looked so beautiful, smart and strong. I wanted to borrow from him all the time back then. One year she let me wear it for the pictures we printed on our Christmas greeting cards. I will never forget what I felt, posing in front of the garage door with this black dress which had a built-in bustier and a necklace attached to the collar… Later, my first job was a saleswoman in a clothing store which was selling D&G. I dreamed of wearing these models. Every month, before I even received my paycheck, I spent everything to buy their dresses, jeans and belts. Besides, I used my father’s credit card which advanced me the amount until I received my salary. (laughs). I still have all these parts today.”

What she prefers in the world of Dolce & Gabbana? ” Tailoring. Obviously, I love the bling and sparkles, and you’ll see quite a bit of that in the show. The inspiration comes mainly from the early 2000s. But for me, the most important thing is a well-tailored garment. Even if it is simple, it will have a crazy effect. For a Celine Dion concert in 2019, Domenico came to my house in Calabasas (in California) to get dressed. It was my first experience of bespoke Dolce & Gabbana. I loved this look which was really simple and also ornate, fitted perfectly to my body. I’ve always loved glamour, and that’s the heart of their fashion. When I look at their images and their archives, the hair and the makeup, Domenico and Stefano have never strayed from this idea of ​​classic, Italian beauty. I love that fashion allows me to embrace different personalities. I can be a kind of futuristic Barbie one day, a sensual and strong Sicilian mama the next.»