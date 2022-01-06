we interviewed one of Will Smith’s guides

In his filmography Will Smith he has passed any test: he has met and faced aliens, he has survived a world catastrophe, he is the only man on the planet who has to get by between enemies and survival. Yet the rehearsals that await the Hollywood actor in Welcome to Earth they are no less, indeed, they are even more exciting because they are real. The series available on Disney + from 8 December (here you will find all the other Disney + releases of December 2021), sees the interpreter discovering some of the most unknown territories on the planet, to discover their wonders and tell them to the viewer, obviously guided by the hand of experts.

Among the professionals on stage figure Albert Lin, researcher at the University of California, as well as an explorer and engineer with the National Geographic Society and co-founder and CSO of Planet3 Inc .. Thanks to Lin, Will Smith was able to sharpen his eyes and study how many things remain hidden from the human eye. Plus the two have embarked on one strenuous adventure who left the stoned actor seeing the resourcefulness of his guide, endowed with a high-tech prosthetic limb following an amputation.

On the occasion of the release of the show we had the pleasure of doing a nice chat with Albert Lin who explained to us how beauty is exactly on the other side of fear, just as the series we analyzed in our Welcome to Earth review teaches us.

The heroes of Welcome to Earth

Everyeye.it: Albert, how did you get involved in the project and what did Disney Plus and National Geographic ask you to do?

Albert Lin: I’ve been an explorer for National Geographic for many years now, most of my career is centered on Lost Civilizations and how technology is changing the way we look at things. One day I get a call asking me: would you like to continue with your studies, but together with Will Smith? I replied: why not? It was really something special, of course. I grew up watching Will Smith on TV when I was little he was my hero in Willy, the Prince of Bel Air and when he grew up he became so by continuing to play iconic roles such as that of the genius in the live action of Aladdin. Then, from looking at it on the screen, I found it next to me in the most remote places in the world.

Everyeye.it: And in this case you were the hero!

Albert Lin: But he too was really brave! He never complained, although there were times when he was visibly scared. I wasn’t sure how he would react to our adventure, but I was surprised. I feel lucky to have been able to accomplish this mission together with such a reckless and humble person.

Everyeye.it: You were certainly not alone in these explorations.

Albert Lin: We had a great team! There were some of the best producers in the world, some great directors and some great experts. It was weird though, because at one point it almost felt like we were on a road trip with our best friend. And this best friend was Will Smith!

Beauty beyond fear

Everyeye.it: One of Will Smith’s earliest sentences in Welcome to Earth is what his grandmother always told him, namely that beauty is on the other side of fear. Do you think so too?

Albert Lin: I think we often feel in awe in front of such majestic places, you feel nature in a visceral way. In this way you can almost let go of yourself, your ego, and so you are no longer afraid because you feel that you are in front of something much greater than you. You feel overwhelmed when you are in the middle of the ocean or on top of a sand dune, and this leaves no room for fear anymore.

Everyeye.it: It is like being in front of the sublime nineteenth century.

Albert Lin: For me, nature is like a temple. Like when we were in the middle of the Namibian desert on the Skeleton Coast of Africa. Feel the wind blowing and the sand all around, as if a mountain is moving under your feet. It’s all so overwhelming that it feels spiritual to me. I was born and raised in California, but as soon as I have time I dive into the desert. It is as if it fills my heart with energy and I think that when you watch such a show with other people, as happened to Will and the whole team, you feel even more awe and wonder.

Traveling with the spectators

Everyeye.it: What do you hope the series arouses in the viewer? Maybe get him to pack his backpack and go on an adventure?

Albert Lin: Absolutely! I hope that people after watching the episodes feel the need to know more about this amazing planet we are on. Because maybe if you know it more you know even better how to play your role in this ecosystem. You realize that we are all connected on Earth and that we only have this at home. I hope people come out into the world and experience how beautiful it is. Because there is much more than what we can express in words or even just imagine.

Everyeye.it: Sure the viewer will come out more enriched after watching the series, but even professionals like you can learn something new after each experience.

Albert Lin: With Welcome to Earth I realized that time is based on how we look at the world. I have used technology all my life to look beyond what the human eye can see. And so I began to study the speed of movements, how everything is a continuous evolution. Mountains move around us, rivers dig waterfalls, everything happens without us noticing it. Not even the mind is fast enough to process this change. So what I have learned is that things happen beyond the limits of our perception.

Everyeye.it: And if you were to take Will Smith on another adventure, which location would you choose? Maybe in Italy.

Albert Lin: The Dolomites! A trip to Madonna di Campiglio, but it is a very well known place. I used to go there when I was little and I remember that it was one of the main sources of inspiration that led me to fall in love with nature.

Everyeye.it: Then we are waiting for you here!

Albert Lin: I’d love that! The one of Welcome to Earth it was truly a great experience and I’m thrilled for the premiere. We’ve been to crazy places and it wasn’t just shooting episodes, but sharing moments. And our dream with this series is to take people to the most amazing places in the world.