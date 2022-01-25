We keep cholesterol at bay but without giving up dairy products, here are 7 cheeses that would be rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamins not to be eliminated from the diet

Cholesterol is a fat found in the blood. Most of it is produced by the body, while a small part is introduced with food. High cholesterol is a risk factor especially for heart disease. Basically, in the long run, cholesterol settles on the walls of the arteries causing blockages that prevent proper blood flow. Some bad habits can lead to increases in blood cholesterol. Smoking, for example, is one of them. A few days ago we talked, in this article, about all the benefits that our body would have if we decided to quit smoking. Other causes can be obesity, poor diet and little physical activity.

Prevention is the winning weapon

Surely a healthy diet and daily training can prevent high cholesterol. Prevention is the starting point. In fact, the only way to find out if we have high cholesterol or not is through blood tests. For this, in this article, we have defined some applications that could help us get back on the move with just 7 minutes a day. As for the diet, however, it is often recommended to eliminate dairy products, or rather, cheeses that are too fat. But let’s not despair too much. There are some cheeses that we can eat with peace of mind and that can be integrated into the diet without damaging cholesterol.

We keep cholesterol at bay but without giving up dairy products here are 7 cheeses rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamins not to be eliminated from the diet

Crescenza is the first cheese we are talking about. It has a very low cholesterol content and is excellent on tigelle or crescentine. It is a spreadable cheese that goes a lot in Bolognese taverns. Feta is another ideal dairy product as it is full of proteins. For a very good recipe we recommend reading this article. Ricotta and gorgonzola are low-fat and super digestible cheeses. Also suitable with pasta, gorgonzola for example is a cheese rich in water. Mozzarella is one of the foods that could be eaten in all serenity. It is rich in calcium and phosphorus, but also in vitamin B2. The amount of cholesterol contained would not be high, but be careful with the doses. It would be preferable to eat it a maximum of twice a week.

Parmigiano Reggiano is, perhaps, the cheese with the most cholesterol among those listed. But it is still possible to introduce it in the diet in reduced doses. With its unmistakable taste it is perfect on pasta with sauce. But if we wanted to consume it in pieces then we would have to eat a small piece every now and then. Finally, cottage cheese contain fats with a maximum percentage of 5%. We can eat it without too much trouble as it is one of the leanest dairy products. We keep cholesterol at bay but without giving up dairy products, here are 7 cheeses that would be rich in calcium, phosphorus and vitamins not to be eliminated from the diet.