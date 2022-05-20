We know how much money Kendall Jenner made in 2018 and it’s appalling

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has definitely exploded in popularity over the of recent years. Not only do they make a fortune with Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but each of the ladies found a way to make their way to the top, to the point where their physique even became a fad across the West: in 2017 and 2018, doctors lined their pockets with the rise Dramatically in popularity among lip injections, the pear shape has exploded in popularity to the point where buttock procedures are exploding in 2018.

To that, we can add all the press around all their babies, and the Kardashians are making millions. This summer, we taught you that Forbes valued Kylie Jenner at $900 million, compared to Kim who was valued at $350 million. The young celebrity has 100% of the shares of her cosmetics company, which makes her ultra-profitable. According to the same media, Kylie would therefore have pocketed 166.5 million dollars in 2018.

Even if it is far from being the most profitable of the clan, Kendall Jenner has also made a fortune this year, and it is with her modeling. Last year, Kendall Jenner was named the world’s highest-paid model with US$22 million earned in 2017.

In 2018, Kendall Jenner wins this honor again while her fortune has gone up a bit since she won $22.5 million, only with her modeling. We can think of his very lucrative contracts with Adidas, Estee Lauder or even Calvin Klein. She has also participated in several projects besides her modeling, such as her collaboration with Ardène Kylie+Kendall. To assess it all, Forbes based on revenues from June 2017 to June 2018.

Although she made quite a bit less profit than her 21-year-old little sister, she completely topped other models in the industry as the second position is Karlie Kloss, with just $13 million, just over half of what Kendall made. In third position, Chrissy Teigen with 11.5 million dollars.

From the height of his 23 years, we can almost say that Kendall Jenner has made as many millions of dollars as her age this year and we have to admit it: it’s terrible.