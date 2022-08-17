Entertainment

we know more about the reasons for their separation

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian - MAY 2022 - GETTY - Appearance at the Met Gala red carpet

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian – MAY 2022 – GETTY – Appearance at the Met Gala red carpet

This announcement surprised many: a few days ago, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had decided to separate after only a few months of romance. Appearing crazy about each other lately, the lovebirds have effectively put an end to their idyll to the surprise of their fans who saw them last. And if the two stars remained discreet about this decision, a source close to the former couple revealed to Radar Online that this choice was mainly made by Kim. And for good reason: the reality TV star would not have been ready to wed with the actor and got scared after he asked for her in marriage.
“Everything was going too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete made his request” explained the informant to our colleagues from Radar Online. “He’s devastated. Everyone told him he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen.”
Separately, it was recently revealed that the comedian had started therapy after being repeatedly teased by rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.

