we know the best player in FIFA 23

2023 is the year of the revolution when it comes to the very famous FIFA video game. First, a name change. Indeed, after more than 20 years of collaboration, EA SPORTS and FIFA are ending their agreement. Direct consequence: the name of the game will become from the next edition EA Sports Soccer Club. But this revolution, as big as it is, is not the only one since a reign that has lasted for 16 years will very soon come to an end…

A 16 year long dictatorship

Since 2007 (year of the last Ballon d’Or won by a player other than Messi & Ronaldo before Modric in 2018), a trend has been recurring in the most famous football video game in the world: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the bosses of the game.

Sixteen years, therefore, that the duo has been struggling as much in reality as in our game consoles where each year one manages to climb in front of the other, without anyone ever having succeeded in intercalating. And it doesn’t matter if in the meantime Luka Modric has won the Ballon d’Or; the constant has remained the same: in FIFA, Messi and Ronaldo are kings.

The emergence of a new king

Although they push the limits every weekend, CR7 and La Pulga are not eternal (unfortunately some will say…). And for good reason, Messi’s lackluster season for his debut in Paris, and that of Ronaldo in a sick Manchester United, will have been right about their domination in the FIFA game. And it is the French Kylian Mbappé who benefits.

The native of Bondy (93), will arrive for this new opus at the top of the ranking of the best players in the game of which he is the muse. Indeed, for the third consecutive year after 2021 and 2022, the Paris Saint-Germain player will appear on the cover of the game. Perhaps a way of marking the start of a new reign. A reign that will be challenged, be sure of it, by many emerging contenders, including one who came straight from Norway…

A note and high stats: Mbappé, unplayable?

The new number one in simulation, which must now be called EA Sports FC, obtains from the creators of the game a overall score of 92.

98 in speed, 93 in dribbling, 89 in shooting, 80 in passing, a physical rating of 79 and a small defensive rating of 37; Paris Saint-Germain may be very difficult to face given the squad which should still be composed of Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma / Keylor Navas, Marco Verratti, Marquinhos etc…

Name change or not, the people’s favorite football video game will still bring together thousands of gamers who will challenge each other on the different modes it offers. And if finally the biggest revolution was not at the level of the name of the game, but rather at the level of the title of best player of the game?

