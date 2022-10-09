We Know The Date ‘The Walking Dead’ Ends, But It’s A Trap

Zombie fiction has 11 seasons like 11 suns behind it. But the end of a stage is coming.

The Walking Dead it ends forever, but the last episode is playing hard to get. We’ve known since 2019 that it was going to end with season 11, but we didn’t expect it to take this long. Not only has the pandemic delayed its production, the creators also thought it would be a good idea to split it into multiple installments. And so we have been since August 22, 2021, with the announcement that the end is just around the corner without it really coming to an end.

So when does it end The Walking Dead forever? There is a date and the reality is that there is nothing left. On November 20, ‘Rest in Peace’, the 24th chapter of the eleventh season, will air. The last episode of The Walking Dead. Mark this date on your calendar because it will be then -if nothing strange happens in between- when we say goodbye definitively to the series that began the ever-growing zombie universe.

To say goodbye to the series, Greg Nicotero, elemental figure of the project, will be placed in the director’s chair. The story is in charge of Angela Kang, ‘showrunner’, although the script is signed by Corey Reed and Jim Barnes, co-producers of the fiction. They will be the main responsible for closing well this stage that has been developing for more than 10 years and the pressure is there. It is never easy to put an end to something that has brought together millions of people in front of the screen for so long.

The end of ‘The Walking Dead’ and the beginning of other adventures

To be fair, Greg Nicotero and Angela Kang are not going to close the universe of The Walking Dead forever. When the original series airs its final episode it will be time to receive the many ‘spin-offs’, movies and parallel series that they have in development. This ending is, to say the least, a bit of a cheat, as walker fans will be able to enjoy them for a long time to come.

‘The Walking Dead’ has made a huge mistake with Negan and Maggie and I doubt they will change my mind

First of all, they have two series already released. On the one hand, Fear The Walking Dead, which has been complementing the story of Rick Grimes and his crew since 2015 and doesn’t look like it’s going to end yet. For another, WorldBeyond, which was released in 2020 and tells, in only two seasons, the lives of young people who came of age in the midst of the apocalypse. These were the first productions derived from the original fiction, but they will not be the only ones.

From August 14, 2022 it is also on air Tales of The Walking Dead, a curious experiment that has its strengths and weaknesses, but is still good entertainment for those who don’t want to leave Robert Kirkman’s zombies aside. Each chapter of the fiction works independently and tells the story of a survivor of the apocalypse, who can be old acquaintances or completely new characters.

‘The Walking Dead’ refuses to die: There is already a first look at the ‘spin-offs’ and I’m only interested in one

On the horizon is also the series focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus), who was initially going to also have Carol (Melissa McBride) but had to move on after her resignation. And a miniseries from Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) titled Dead City which will host six episodes. To this we must add the miniseries -also six episodes- of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) that will close the story after the end of the original fiction.

What we say, what may end november 20 The Walking Deadbut the universe is still going to give a lot of war.

