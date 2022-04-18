We know the download size of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and many other upcoming Nintendo Switch releases

We bring an interesting detail related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

On this occasion, we have been able to know the size of the download of the game. If we choose to buy it digitally in the eShop, it will occupy us 3.3GB in the memory of our console or on our SD card.

What do you think of this size? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. To finish, we also leave you with the complete list of download sizes that Nintendo has offered this week:

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (3.3 GB)

Neptunia X SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (3.1 GB)

Katana (448MB)

Super Mega Zero (109MB)

Revive (429 MB)

Ganryu 2: Hakuma Kojiro (550 MB)

Samurai Bringer (236 MB)

MotoGP 22 (11.7GB)

orbit.industries (2.2 GB)

Rainbow Yggdrasil (225 MB)

Burger Bistro Story (207 MB)

Metal Tales Overkill (1.3GB)

Lila’s Sky Ark (313 MB)

Dragon Coffee (2.0 GB)

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles (1.4 GB)

Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn- (149 MB)

Evasion From Hell (2.5GB)

Anuchard (980 MB)

The Last Friend (4GB)

8 Ball Clash (265MB)

Funny Car Wars – Trucks & Cars Game Garage (162 MB)

Galactic Wars EX (80MB)

In The Mood (236 MB)

CosmicBreak Gun & Slash (447 MB)

NeonLore (6GB)

Rotund Zero (93 MB)

Princess and Fairytales Jigsaw Puzzles (394 MB)

Sakura Angels (245 MB)

Horror Stories (107MB)

Deck of Ashes (1.3 GB)

Roguebook (1.1 GB)

Bit Orchard: Animal Valley (186 MB)

Wizard Mike (466 MB)

Castle Formers (124 MB)

Galagi Shooter (138 MB)

