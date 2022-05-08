Games

We know the download size of the promising Kao the Kangaroo on Nintendo Switch

We bring an interesting detail related to one of the most outstanding games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are talking in this case about Kao the Kangaroo.

Specifically, we have been able to know that the size of the download of the game will be 3.7GB on Nintendo Switch. Remember that this is the necessary storage space that we must have on the console or on our SD card if we want to buy the title from the eShop in digital format.

Do not forget that the title will be released next may 27th for €29.99 / $29.99 / £24.99 for the digital edition and €34.99 / $34.99 / £29.99 for the physical edition. Here you have its most recent trailer:

What do you think? If you are interested, you have our full coverage of the title at this link.

Kao the Kangaroo returns

you can find the premise and the trailer of this game below:

Join Kao on his biggest adventure yet! This time, the brave kangaroo has to find his missing sister and solve the mystery of what happened to his missing father. He will have to travel the world and face the famous fighting masters, who are influenced by the mysterious dark power.

Over the course of his journey, Kao will learn under the guidance of his teacher, Walt, how to become not only an incredible fighter, but also an intelligent one who uses his head as well as his fists. Although he will have to fight against many enemies in his way, he will also make new and strengthen old friendships. Finally, he must face his last opponent: the mysterious Eternal Warrior, whose ambitions are a threat to the world balance. He will be successful? All up to you!

Source: eShop.

Source link

