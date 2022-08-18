we know the name of the one who will unite them

After a first wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue the festivities.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not finished celebrating their love. The couple of stars should unite again this weekend of August 19 and 20. On the program, a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by a ceremony on Saturday and a barbecue on Sunday. The event is set to take place at the actor’s property in Riceboro, Georgia. For this great celebration, the two lovebirds would have found the ideal person to be the witness of their love.

Read also >> Legendary couple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, the long-awaited reunion

A coach very close to the stars

According to information from “Page Six”, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez would have entrusted the heavy task of uniting them to Jay Shetty. This 34-year-old Briton is a famous life coach and host of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, where he interviews the likes of Alicia Keys, Matt Damon, Vanessa Hudgens, Will Smith and even Jennifer Lopez who spoke on his microphone. in March 2021. The young man would be close to the couple for several years.

This isn’t the first time Jay Shetty has officiated at a wedding. In September 2021, he united the destinies of Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell during a country ceremony in the heart of Colorado.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had chosen to marry for the first time in the greatest secrecy in Las Vegas in July 2022. The couple then…

Read the rest of the article on Elle.fr

Read also