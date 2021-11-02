Once upon a time children, as well as adults, were required to have a certain type of haircut and hairstyle. They had to wear short hair and shorts with suspenders, the girls had to wear bobbed hair or braids. It was the first half of the last century. As fashion changed and at any age they made their hair grow, just think of the rock hairs of the late sixties or seventies. Hair is an important part of our appearance and the products for their care are countless.

Shampoos, conditioners, masks, oils, brushes, combs, hairdryers and various accessories fill the shelves of the shops and the cabinets of our bathrooms. A beautifully colored, flowing and shiny hair is often the female dream. In fact, women are the largest buyers of hair products and regular customers of hairdressers, now known as hair stylists. At a certain moment, however, the first white hair is seen. In recent years, unfortunately, the age of those who notice changes in their head has dropped. Even young people, in fact, may have some white hair or suffer from thinning.

We know the secrets to camouflage white hair with natural products and why it grows like this

Hair usually turns white naturally from the age of 40 onwards, but it is a very subjective process. This happens because over time the melanin that determines its color decreases. Unfortunately, stress, anxiety, very aggressive products and genetic factors can also promote graying, even at a young age. When you want to delay the time to use a dye or the number of dark hair is still high, you can try a few tricks to mask it. The methods to camouflage white hair are many and natural. Here are a few.

Coffee

Prepare a 3-cup coffee maker. When the coffee is ready, let it cool. Then, pour it into a small bowl and add some ground coffee and some conditioner. Mix and then apply on the hair to be darkened. Cover with cling film and leave on for at least an hour. After the time has elapsed, wash your head well.

Cocoa

In a bowl, pour two tablespoons of cocoa, 100 ml of plain yogurt, coconut or jojoba oil and honey. Mix and apply to the hair. After an hour, rinse well. If they are a bit sticky, use shampoo.

Sage

In 500 ml of water pour about 100 grams of fresh or dried sage leaves and boil for at least an hour. After that, let the infusion cool and wet your hair. Rinse after half an hour.

