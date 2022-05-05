We know this about the project that will pass through New Mexico – El Financiero

It was recently confirmed that the Federal Government announced that there will be modifications in the T-MEC corridorhis plan to build a commercial train connection with a route from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to Winnipeg, Canada.

These modifications consist of change the rail connection to Texas and instead build it on the state’s border with New MexicoThis is due to the revisions ordered to truck boxes at different border ports that caused long lines, delays in deliveries, loss of merchandise and other calculated damages. at 4 billion dollars.

This change would mean a blow to the economy of the Texas trucking sectorand it is expected that this will affect the future investments of the Mexican Government with that of the entity in the southern United States.

If this is the first time you hear about the T-MEC Corridoror you are not very clear about what it is about, here we tell you a little about the project.

What is the T-MEC corridor and where does it go from?

According to information from the Government of Sinaloa, The T-MEC Corridor is a logistics work that hopes to connect entities in Mexico, the United States and Canada from Mazatan to Winnipeg.

This work also includes integrate infrastructure projectsas a connection between Sinaloa with Durango through the railway and a cargo port in Mazatlán.

The master plan for the project was presented in March 2021, which was said to consist of more than a thousand kilometers of land routes, in addition to the rehabilitation of ports, airports, and industrial and logistics centers.

What progress has the T-MEC Corridor had?

The T-MEC Corridor is a long-term projectThis is what Carlos Ortiz, CEO of Caxxor Group, the company in charge of the construction, said.

After presenting the master plan in March 2021, in December of the same year it passed to the Congress of the Union for review. It is expected that in the second half of 2022 it will have the approval of the Federal Governmentaccording to statements by Carlos Ortiz.

It is estimated that the first advance of the work will be ready for 2024, with an investment of 3 thousand 300 million dollars.

Why will the T-MEC Corridor no longer pass through Texas?

After the border inspections that meant a “blockade” implemented by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbot, the freight transport sector suffered heavy economic losses. This caused the Mexican government to take action and is now considering excluding Texas from the T-MEC Corridor.

Abbot’s reasons worked around the migrant crossing and drug traffickinghence the intention to increase inspections.

Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of the Economy, said that “there is an important project that I am sure will begin to be carried out very soon that connects from Sinaloa, and I was saying to Texas, but I think we’re not going to use Texas anymore; We are going to find that it connects to New Mexico, because we cannot leave our eggs in one basket and be hostage to those who want to use trade as a political measure,” said the Mexican official, referring to the Abbott order imposed in April.

With information from Hispanic Global News and Bloomberg.