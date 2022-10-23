We know what Captain America would be like in real life: Marvel superheroes exist thanks to artificial intelligence

What a wonderful world that artificial intelligence offers us. Until just a few years ago, the only way to see our favorite comic book characters come true was through film. We had to wait for the character to be chosen by the studio to make a movie or series and pray that the chosen actor or actress resembled what we had in mind. But that is over.

Thanks to AI, any character can come to life without having to resort to human beings. And here is a new test. The user of Artbreeder Vadeyeye9 has managed to transform several Marvel characters into beings of flesh and blood -or almost- using this tool. The result is quite realistic.

Iron Man, Captain America or Mystique are some of those who have passed through the vadeyeye9 filter. All of them have their film version, but the casting has not always been the luckiest. For example, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark fits the bill, as does Chris Hemsworth as Thor, but… what about Nicholas Hoult as Beast? Does Mercury look like Evan Peters or Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

The truth is that on many occasions it does not matter whether they look alike physically or not -for example, Peters is still the best possible Mercury- but when they hit the key it is appreciated. Here’s a sample of what Marvel characters would look like if they existed in real life.