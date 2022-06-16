We know what eye contour Selena Gomez uses

One of the things why we like our celebrities preferred have accounts on social networks (and be active in them) is that – in addition to healthy gossip – they usually share the tricks and beauty products that work for them. We might think that there is a commercial agreement behind these recommendations, but the truth is that when the celebrity in question has a well-known name, this is not usually the case. For this reason, although we know that they also do their touch-ups, we are interested in knowing what cosmetics do you use in your day to day to have beautiful skin.

One of the last to share some of her favorite products has been Selena Gomez. singer and actress have used TikTok, where she has 40 million followers, to share the beauty routine she follows before going to sleep, making it clear that skin care is very important to her. And of the products that she has used, the one that has caught our attention the most is the eye contour because it is a well-known brand that you can buy at the pharmacy next to your house: the eye contour Resveratrol-lift Eye Lifting, by Caudalie.

The importance of using eye contour

As they explain to us from Caudalie, “The skin around the eyes is up to 10 times thinner than the rest of the face.” This makes it one of the first parts of the face where we begin to see wrinkles and to avoid it, extra hydration is essential. In addition, we have that it is also the area where they form dark circles and bags, so it requires extra pampering. And for all this, the eye contour cream chosen by Selena Gomez is a success in every way.