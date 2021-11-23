“We know where we need to improve, a hug to Victor”

Juan Jesus, defender of Naples, spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Spartak Moscow, valid for the penultimate day of group C of Europa League. Here is what our editorial staff highlighted:

First seasonal disappointment: how did you absorb it?

“Before answering I send a hug to Victor, to Politano, to Demme. After the defeat against Inter, we know where and how we need to improve. In the last 15, 20 minutes we have shown how we have to play ”.

Can the temperature in Russia be a problem?

“I’ve already played it, after you warm up it doesn’t matter, it will only count how we play.”

Decisive match tomorrow?

“We have to win to be calm and go through and concentrate better on the championship. We just have to think about this, without pressure.”

There will be many absent: where do you take that little bit extra to keep going?

“We are a complete and compact group. There will be absences unfortunately, but we also have the changes and we have prepared it in the best possible way. Whoever wears this shirt must always give 100% in difficulties; having problems is part of the path”.

Napoli best defense of the league: why did you concede 3 goals in Milan?

“Inter are a great team, we played our game. We cannot say that they were defensive errors, Koulibaly and Rrahmani are doing very well; it’s more a question of the team, it’s not just the defenders. The attackers are the first to go down to defense and help the team ”.

Do you have a good understanding with your ward mates?

“I have a good understanding, I’m calm. They are strong and it’s easier, I’m ready, we’re all ready”.

How does Spalletti help you in this difficult moment?

“I’ve known him for a long time, he gives us both him and his staff, he helps us a lot, to improve on the pitch but also in character and in life. Spalletti is our twelfth player, he is very important.”



