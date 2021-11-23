“We lacked courage, Inter are strong! Lautaro? He had to do something with me”

Even the Azzurri coach, Luciano Spalletti, commented on the game in the post to the microphones of Dazn.

Here are his words:

ON LAUTARO – “Lautaro is a very strong player, when he arrived at Inter he needed time but as soon as I gave him space he proved to be a great player“.

ON THE OUTSIDE – “With them it becomes difficult to play with a different tactical attitude from the one we have put on the field. You have to keep the line short and often on their fifth you have to go there with the full-back. There is often a middle ground which then go to close the medians and then the trocar. A lot depends on the quality of the ball possession because you can force them not to kick towards the goal“.

THE MESSAGE TO THE TEAM – “We have to go straight to these teams. In the first half we had little courage. We could have had more in the second half and I told him that at half-time. We did better in the second half and we can no longer hide, we play boldly for any goal. My kids have the ability to achieve any goal. Angry? Only if we don’t do the things we shouldn’t have done. It takes courage to play certain games“.



