We laugh again at Vertigo with "Delirium Ridens"

After the success of Claudio Marmugi’s performance, the comedy continues at Vertigo. Saturday 30 at 9 pm and Sunday 31 at 5 pm (pay attention to summer time) at the Enzina Conte del Vertigo theater in via del Pallone 2 they are staged

Wednesday 27 October 2021 – 10:59

the actors of the school of performing arts Enzina Conte with three unique acts of different kinds of comedy: the surreal by Achille Campanile, the Parody by Aldo Cirri and the brilliant pen of Paola Pasqui, in an unpublished work written specifically for the actors, at the end of a stage in comedy conducted by Marco Conte and Paola Pasqui herself.

The title of the evening is Delirium Ridens, fictional title that contains the three unique acts, but which is a harbinger of laughter.

In the first of Campanile, two spouses quarrel up to the extreme choice of a possible separation, but the reason for the dispute is one of absolute futility.

Bell tower great “critic” of the Italian petty bourgeois society enjoys exaggerating events to ridicule human behavior.

In the second, the “story” of Adam and Eve and the apple is “revisited” by Cirrus in a parody way. God and the other characters speak in Tuscan, by choice of the director Marco Conte the devil will speak with a Pisan accent.

In the third of Paola Pasqui, we are on the eve of the wedding of two young spouses who go to taste the menu proposed by an unlikely chef who lives with a partner with a questionable hygiene and a jinxed cook. the mother of the bridegroom, intrusive and talkative, the brilliant maid, the deaf and somewhat “rinco” grandmother and the final surprise do the rest.

On stage Ginevra Consoloni, Marzia Bandoni, Riccardo Fara, Francesca Nobile, Marcello Palagi, Elena Romoli, Giulia Socci, David Stefanini, With the participation of Leonardo Demi.

Costumes Claudia Baroni, Costumeria Panciatici.

Reservations 0586210120 – compulsory green pass and masks.

