we learn from the Magi the desire for God





Pope Francis in the Mass of the Epiphany – Ansa

No to the “dictatorship of needs” and the “sadness of a flat life”. Thus Pope Francis, in the homily of the Mass for the Epiphany, presided over in St. Peter’s Basilica.

THE TEXT

The Church celebrates the Epiphany of the Lord today, the day of his manifestation to the world through the testimony of three characters who come from far away at the Bethlehem grotto.

In his homily at Mass in the Vatican Basilica, Pope Francis allows himself to be questioned by the magi, scholars and astrologers, and urges all of us to ask ourselves questions starting from their pilgrimage to Jesus, under the guidance of the star.

Concelebrating with Francis are 21 cardinals, 19 bishops, about 150 priests. On the other hand, due to the pandemic, the number of faithful present was reduced.

What prompted “these men of the East to set out on a journey?” They could remain calm in their certainties, the Pope affirms, “instead they let themselves be disturbed by a question and a sign” in heaven: “Where is he who was born?”.

Their heart does not allow itself to be numb in the lair of apathy, but is thirsty for light; he does not drag himself wearily into laziness, but is ignited by the nostalgia for new horizons. Their eyes are not directed to the earth, but are windows open to the sky. As Benedict XVI said, they were “men with a restless heart. […] Expecting men, who were not satisfied with their insured income and social position […]. They were seekers of God ”.

Their secret, continues Francis, is desire. In fact, to desire means “to seek beyond the immediate, beyond the visible”.

It is welcoming life as a mystery that surpasses us, as an always open crack that invites us to look beyond, because life is not “all here”, it is also “elsewhere”. It is like a blank canvas that needs to be given color. A great painter, Van Gogh, wrote that the need for God pushed him to go out at night to paint the stars. Yes, because God made us like this: kneaded with desire. This is what God made us: kneaded with desire; oriented, like the Magi, towards the stars.

It is desires, the Pope continues, that make us go beyond established habits, “beyond a repetitive and tired faith”. Our journey of life and faith needs desire, “an inner impulse”. And he wonders:

Have we not been stuck for too long, parked inside a conventional, external, formal religion that no longer warms the heart and does not change life? Do our words and our rites trigger in people’s hearts the desire to move towards God or are they “dead language”, which speaks only of itself and itself?

Pope Francis’ analysis does not discount when he describes many of us and many of our communities grappling with the crisis of faith due to the “disappearance of the desire for God”.

We have folded too much on the maps of the earth and we have forgotten to look up to Heaven; we are full of many things, but without the nostalgia of what we lack. Nostalgia for God … We have fixed ourselves on needs, on what we will eat and what we will dress, letting the yearning for what goes beyond evaporate. And we find ourselves in the bulimia of communities that have everything and often no longer feel anything in their hearts. Closed people, closed communities, closed bishops, closed priests, closed consecrated persons because the lack of desire leads to sadness and indifference. Sad communities. Sad priests. Sad bishops.

The Pope suggests to each of us to question ourselves today, asking ourselves how “the journey of our faith” is going. And to go to the Magi to learn “to feed desire”. We can draw some lessons from them.

In the first place, they leave at the rising of the star: they teach us that we must always set out again every day, in life as in faith, because faith is not an armor that engages, but a fascinating journey, a continuous and restless movement, always in search of God, always with discernment, on that journey.

The Magi then ask where the Child Jesus is. In fact, it is necessary to ask ourselves some questions and listen to the questions that God and the people of our time ask us. The magi teach us to have a courageous faith that is not “afraid to challenge the dark logic of power and become a seed of justice and fraternity”. Finally, the Pope continues, they return by following another path:

It is the creativity of the Spirit, who always does new things. It is also, at this moment, one of the tasks of the Synod that we are doing: walking together in listening, so that the Spirit may suggest new ways to us, ways to bring the Gospel to the heart of those who are indifferent, distant, of those who have lost hope. but he looks for what the Magi found, “a very great joy”. To go out “beyond”, to go on …

But there is a crucial moment in their journey, Francis observes, and it is when, arriving at their destination, the Magi “adore the Child”. The Pope underlines the importance of adoration, that is, of being in the presence of God and says: “Only if we recover the taste for adoration, will desire be renewed”. The desire for God “only grows by standing before God”, because only Jesus can transform our hearts.

And in going like this, every day, there we will have the certainty, like the magi, that even in the darkest nights a star shines. It is the star of the Lord, who comes to take care of our fragile humanity. Let us set out on the path to Him. Let us not give apathy and resignation the power to pin us down in the sadness of a flat life. We take the restlessness of the Spirit, restless hearts. The world expects from believers a renewed impetus towards Heaven.

Finally, Pope Francis invites each of us to be like the Magi “open to God’s surprises”. And he concludes with three instructions: “we dream, we seek, we adore”. (Vatican News)

The Angelus

Pope Francis addressed all the faithful of the world from St. Peter’s Square who today with the universal Church celebrate the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord, the manifestation of Jesus to humanity.

But the showing of God is humble, small and fragile like a baby placed in a manger. That marvelous comet followed by the Magi, in fact, stops right at a poor place. Yet, Francis explains, those men who came from the East are not disappointed, they, so used to recognition and wealth. “They could have protested:” A long way and many sacrifices to be in front of a poor child? ” – says the Pope – and yet they are not scandalized, they are not disappointed. They do not complain, but they prostrate themselves “.

Yesterday, as today, Francis continues, “prostrating himself before an authority who presented himself with the signs of power and glory” was a “habitual” thing, certainly not reserved for a poor child with his mother. And it is here that the true wealth of the Magi is revealed and surprised:

In front of the Child of Bethlehem it is not easy. It is not easy to worship this God, whose divinity remains hidden and does not appear triumphant. It means welcoming the greatness of God, which manifests itself in littleness. The Magi lower themselves in front of the unheard-of logic of God, they welcome the Lord not as they imagined him, but as he is, the Lord is small and poor. Their prostration is the sign of those who put their ideas aside and make room for God. It takes humility to do this “.

What the Magi do before the mystery of the Incarnation demonstrates their ability to “welcome with humility the One who presents himself in humility”, recognizing themselves as “in need of salvation”:

THEThe Gospel insists on this: it does not just say that the Magi worshiped, it points out that they prostrated and worshiped. We take this indication: adoration goes together with prostration. By making this gesture, the Magi show that they welcome the One who presents himself in humility with humility. And this is how they open themselves to the adoration of God. The caskets they open are an image of their open heart: their true wealth does not consist in fame, not in success, but in humility, in their feeling that they are in need of salvation. example that the Magi give us today.

At the conclusion of the catechesis, Pope Francis’ invitation is to not make our claims the center of our existence, thus risking to adore everything that is not God. And then, the advice to “look at the Star” and not. never stop walking:

If we always remain at the center of everything with our ideas and assume we boast something before God, we will never meet him fully, we will not come to worship him (…) If we become small inside we will rediscover the amazement of adoring Jesus. Whoever has the urge to overtake does not notice the presence of the Lord (…) and finally, let us ask ourselves, I pray and adore only when I need or do it constantly? (…) Look at the Star and walk, this is today’s advice.

THE TEXT

Finally, the Pope wished Merry Christmas to the faithful of the Eastern Churches who celebrate it tomorrow 7 Januaryor. “Today my thoughts go to the brothers and sisters of the Eastern Churches, both Catholic and Orthodox, who celebrate the Lord’s Nativity tomorrow. I extend my best wishes to them with affection for peace and all good”.