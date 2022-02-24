2022-02-23
The Seattle Sounders he does not want surprises at home before him Motagua and they seek to be more forceful to ensure their ticket to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League.
brian schmetzerSounders quarterback, doesn’t think the Diego Vazquez is different from what was shown in the first leg match at the Olympic stadium.
“I don’t expect any change. It is an important competition for them. They played the weekend with many of their starters, I think they both understand the circumstance and the opportunity (of the game). They will keep pressing It’s part of your DNA. We expect a similar game.”
As regards the expectation of what this second leg will be, where are they at home and should they take advantage.
“Eventually, an MLS team has to win this tournament. We try to be successful and win every tournament we play, so we have a lot at stake here, as always. We don’t put pressure on ourselves, but it’s not pleasant to go out early in this competition; we learned that lesson two years ago (against Olympia)”.
He added: “We will do what the Seattle Sounders always do. Play good football, attack, try to score and advance to the next round.
Brian Schmetzer referred to the quality of Motagua’s defense, but highlights that his team had the opportunity to score a goal.
“They are very solid. We had a chance to score in the first half with Albert Rusnak, as well as Jordan Morris in the second half but they made things difficult for us. They are good players. What we will do is try to be more dangerous, face the opponent, we will have our fans and it will be a different energy, which we hope will help us score goals and then have to defend well since they also have good attackers”.
As for the danger that can be expected from Motagua in this challenge in which a tie with goals could leave them eliminated.
“They almost scored on us in the first quarter of the game. They are good at set pieces, their direct game They cause us problems. In the plugin we adjust details. They are very athletic, tall, a very physical team and I am sure they will cause us problems. In the match there will be moments for each team, and we hope that our quality will allow us to take advantage of more when we have that moment”.