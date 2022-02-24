2022-02-23

The Seattle Sounders he does not want surprises at home before him Motagua and they seek to be more forceful to ensure their ticket to the next round of the Concacaf Champions League.

brian schmetzerSounders quarterback, doesn’t think the Diego Vazquez is different from what was shown in the first leg match at the Olympic stadium.

“I don’t expect any change. It is an important competition for them. They played the weekend with many of their starters, I think they both understand the circumstance and the opportunity (of the game). They will keep pressing It’s part of your DNA. We expect a similar game.”

As regards the expectation of what this second leg will be, where are they at home and should they take advantage.

“Eventually, an MLS team has to win this tournament. We try to be successful and win every tournament we play, so we have a lot at stake here, as always. We don’t put pressure on ourselves, but it’s not pleasant to go out early in this competition; we learned that lesson two years ago (against Olympia)”.