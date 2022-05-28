We leave you options to spend a weekend of movies

It came the last weekend of May and if all you want is to enjoy some good movies; We give you some excellent recommendations:

“Maverick” Premiere of the week (National Cinemas)

After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot.

“42 days in the dark” (Netflix)

Verónica has disappeared and Cecilia, her sister, starts a fight against the clock to find her alive. However, Cecilia will have to face the negligence of the authorities, the prejudices of society and media harassment.

“Love, Death and Robots” (Netflix)

A collection of animated short stories in various genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy.

“Bumblebee” (Amazon Prime)

If there is a movie in the ‘Transformers’ saga suitable for the whole family, that is ‘Bumblebee’. At least in it we will not find shots of Megan Fox’s butt, but rather a teenage adventure with a Spielbergian soul and a great sense of humor that embraces an audience of all ages. With the wonderful Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena in the lead, it shows us the tenderness behind the Transformers.

“Hugo’s Invention” (Amazon Prime)

In this, one of the best films by the film director: Martin Scorsese (although it depends on who you ask), we travel to Paris in the 1930s to enjoy this heartfelt and entertaining love letter to cinema and art. Now, we will do it through the eyes of Hugo, an orphan boy and thief who lives within the walls of a busy train station.