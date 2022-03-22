We leave you the highlights of the week

The weekly discounts are especially focused on the Final Fantasy and Resident Evil franchises.

While Xbox has given us plenty of reasons to invest time in video games, something we’ve seen with the popularity of GamePassthis does not mean that they continue with their weekly deals. In this way, we already have a new batch of discounted games for Xbox One and Xbox Series, so we are offered an excuse to search for jewels in its catalog.

And it seems that those from Redmond have been given by the Final Fantasy and Resident Evil franchises, since both sagas receive discounts in a large number of its deliveries. Therefore, we encourage you to see these offers, as well as the rest of the games offered during the next few days, before the sales end on 28th March.

After mentioning the Final Fantasy and Resident Evil franchises, we’ve also looked at some of this week’s top deals. So, without further delay, we leave you a list of the discounts that more have caught our attentionalthough we also invite you to look for bargains in the xbox store.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy for 34.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): one of the most iconic shooters returns through a discount that not only includes its first title, but also allows us to demonstrate our skills in the genre through the second and third delivery.



Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil for 14.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): if Dante’s hack & slash isn’t enough for you, keep this bonus in mind. After all, Xbox brings us a sale that not only de-stresses us with the game’s battles, but also includes Vergil as a playable character.



INSIDE for 4.99 euros (previously for 19.98 euros): after creating the wonderful Limbo, the Playdead studio once again bets on a 3D adventure full of darkness and loneliness. Its protagonist, a boy who is being persecuted, ends up in the middle of a really shady project.



Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain for 16.49 euros (previously for 54.98 euros): Kojima’s espionage and stealth adventure has already earned an altar among the most powerful games in the entire history of the medium, and now we are lucky to enjoy the fifth installment through a sale on Xbox.



Okami HD for 9.99 euros (before 19.98 euros): Xbox discounts give us the opportunity to play this game that shines both for its mechanics and its artistic style. Take control of the goddess Amaterasu, who has taken the form of a wolf, and marvel at landscapes reminiscent of ancient Japanese art.



Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.98 euros): before we already mentioned the discounts in the Resident Evil franchise, but we cannot help but point out this discount in its latest game. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to meet Lady Dimitrescu, who has already wowed quite a few players.



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for 34.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): although every fan of From Software is now involved in Elden Ring, this is no excuse to leave aside other souls of the company. Additionally, this edition features new boss challenge modes and 3 unlockable skins.



The Witness for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.98 euros): if you are looking for games that look more towards puzzles than action, we finish the list of highlights with the best option. The Witness is a way to show that exploration, solitude, and hard puzzles can go hand in hand.

