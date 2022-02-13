“We let the Croats cheat the gas. Putin has to come to terms”

While we were turning off the drills, the Croatians were ready to get rich. “Beyond the injury, the insult”, comments bitterly Alberto Clò, economist and Minister of Industry in the Dini government, setting his gaze on the “most serious post-war energy crisis”. He, who still deals with energy, sees it this way: there are two ways to get out of it, consume less and sign agreements with Putin. Ukraine latest news: between Russia and the US there is an exchange of accusations Professor, after three years of hiatus the government puts an end to the moratorium on drilling. Was he wrong before or is he wrong now? “It was a mistake to stop the drilling because methane will also be essential in the future. It’s one of the contradictions in the energy transition narrative.” On the other side…

While we were turning off the drills, the Croatians were ready to get rich. “Beyond the injury, the insult”, she comments bitterly Alberto Clò, economist and Minister of Industry in the Dini government, focusing on the “most serious post-war energy crisis”. He, who still deals with energy, sees it this way: there are two ways to get out of it, consume less and sign agreements with Putin.

Professor, after three years of hiatus the government puts an end to the moratorium on drilling. Was he wrong before or is he wrong now?

“It was a mistake to stop the drilling because methane will also be essential in the future. It’s one of the contradictions in the energy transition narrative.”

On the other side of the Adriatic they took advantage of it.

“A field cannot be enclosed with a fence, so Croatia has exploited what we have given up”.

Whose responsibility?

“Of all. The same Democratic Party on the anti-drill referendum (which did not reach the quorum, ed) abstained, leaving freedom of conscience. And today that the oxen have fled, what was forbidden yesterday is not only lawful but desired”.

What are you referring to?

“For example, TAP, a private investment that brings gas from Azerbaijan. President Emiliano asked for compensation for damage to Puglia’s image, and those who, like him, had opposed the pipeline are now asking to double it”.

In particular, the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs of the M5s, Manlio Di Stefano. Are Grillini and environmentalists all wrong?

“Health and safety must be guaranteed, but the biased environmentalists get their conclusions wrong”.

Isn’t the energy transition the solution?

“Transition means passing from the domination of fossils, which today represent 85% of energy consumption, to that of renewables, at 5%”.

Hard?

“Coal took a century to supplant wood, oil another hundred years to surpass coal. In short, we are still hostages of the fossil.”

The government intends to increase the national gas quota. Is this the right way?

“Yes, but that is not enough. Last year we produced 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas against a requirement of 70-75 billion. Energy autonomy is a chimera: we can reach 8 billion, but it will not help. reduce prices because those who extract will adapt to the market “.

How long would it take for Italy to increase production?

“It will take years to fix it. In the short term, the only solution is to consume less”.

The government continues to allocate resources to stop the bloodletting. It’s enough?

“It is a must, but they are hot panels. The increases have cost families and businesses 90 billion euros, the executive has made 10 billion available and another 7 are ready. 63 are missing, in the meantime the companies are closing” .

Are we in danger of burning the recovery?

“Yes. In January, inflation reached 5%, two thirds are due to energy. The energy inflation rate is twice that of Germany and France.”

Germany has coal and France has nuclear power. Is a European strategy possible or, as former Prime Minister Prodi argues, should we sign long-term contracts to obtain gas from Putin?

“I agree with him. Competition works when there is a surplus of supply, but today the situation is the opposite: we should go back and sign contracts with clauses that fix the price”.

For a few days, environmental protection has been in the Constitution. What can change in this sector?

“The principle is very positive, but it depends on how it is interpreted. An ideological reading risks triggering appeals to the Constitutional Court”.