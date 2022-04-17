We like more and more the pink trousers from Bershka that make infinite legs like those of Julia R…

Bershka sticks to the latest trends and brings pants that we could easily see in the most recognized actresses in Hollywood. Is about wide pants that are made of linen and it has a long, flowing design that makes all figures look slim.

Wide boots say present at Bershka

It’s about pants with loose design, made of viscose and linen, to create a free fall and light effect of the most charming. These Berskha trousers are designed so that you can wear them at the waist, with comfort and great style thanks to their traditional button and zip closure.

This pants has also with darts on the front that add more structure and with a better fit in the hip area. At the same time, it has pockets on the sides that guarantee a better shape and preserve that traditional style of dress pants.

But the real hook of these Bershka pants is undoubtedly taken the wide and long legs with which it has. Loose in the legs and with an extra long length that makes them the longest flared boots we have seen recently in pants of this type. Ideal to combine with sneakers, sandals and much more.

count with seams on the sides for a better structure and at the same time its smooth finish makes them elegant and highlights its color even more. In the back, they also maintain the plain style, but they have details to highlight, such as the darts that come out of the waist and a pocket on one of the sides that adds a unique detail.

The best news of all is that although the pink color is one of the most beautiful we have seen, these Bershka pants it is available in two more colors: sand and blackbeing combinable with many outfits and ideal for all kinds of occasions.

sizes for all the colors range from 32 to 44, although several of them begin to stay with few units. Whatever color you choose or the size that suits you best, the price to pay for these Bershka pants is €25.99.