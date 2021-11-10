“We like rock stars” – Corriere.it

from Paolo Tomaselli

Switzerland’s penalty bar: «On Mbappé my most moving gesture. We are like rock stars alone in front of a large audience ”

Yann Sommer, Swiss and Borussia Moenchengladbach penalty savers, was decisive on Mbappé at the European Championship and on Jorginho in the first leg: guitarist, cooking lover, Nati cover man, he is an explosive goalkeeper, who wants to block the way for the Azzurri towards the World Cup.

Her teammates call her Tom Cruise for her posed photos, but is it a “Mission Impossible” for Switzerland to beat Italy?

«Absolutely not, everything is possible and we have already demonstrated it against France. We know the qualities of Italy, but we want to win. It will be a great challenge for us. And we will try in every way to get the three points ».

Do you think Italy can pay the tension for this sort of playoff for the World Cup, after the playoffs lost in 2017?

“I don’t think so, because a few years have passed, the Azzurri have rebuilt a good team, with a lot of quality: they will take the field with a lot of confidence.”

Donnarumma has been elected best player of the European Championship: a satisfaction for you colleagues too?

“He deserved it, there’s no doubt about it. He is still very young, but he has already accumulated a lot of experience, between Milan, the national team and now PSG. I have always followed him, I like his courageous style, never wait-and-see: he is a great goalkeeper and it is a further challenge to play against him ».



Italy has a more offensive style. What do you think?



«We noticed it at the European Championship. But the aspect that struck me the most was seeing that everyone plays for their team mate, like a real team: a decisive aspect ».

Switzerland is a multiracial national team: an asset for your football?

“Yup. It is an important aspect for us, because it is more interesting and stimulating to create a team when there are different ways of thinking, different lifestyles and ways of playing. We live this variety of cultures very well internally and we feel we are a successful team also thanks to this ».



Verratti is injured, the owner will be Locatelli: bad news for you given the double at the European Championship?



“But no, I can’t wait to play. And it doesn’t matter who takes the field for Italy: in every position there are two or three strong alternatives ».

With your save on Mbappé you too helped the Azzurri on their journey: was it the highlight of your career?



“One of the most important. It was exciting, against one of the strongest teams. It’s a pity that the magic didn’t repeat itself against Spain, after another great match ».



What do you think of Buffon still on the pitch at 43?



«Gigi is still one of my idols: complete goalkeeper, captivating style, great personality. As a kid I used to tell myself that one day I wanted to become like him. It’s nice that you still play ».

Your father was in goal and is a painter, you play and sing: is the goalkeeper also an artist?

“You have to be a little bit special, because there is a different pressure, you can’t make mistakes. But the new generation is made up of normal kids. For me it is the best job ».

Para, plays and cooks with passion: are your hands insured?

“No, but I’m very careful to protect them, yes.”

Don’t say you eat spaghetti with a spoon.

“No! And I don’t even break them to cook ».

What music do you like to play?

“Springsteen’s.”



Is the goalkeeper a bit of a rocker?



“Good question. There are similarities, starting from the fact that we are alone in front of a large audience ».

Do you always use your special glasses to train?

“I’ve used them for years: it’s a workout for the eyes, which I’ve always found useful.”

You do a lot of fashion and advertising shoots, you were also voted one of the sexiest players of the 2018 World Cup. Is your wife jealous?

“No it is not. We have a very nice relationship and two daughters. But it’s always nice to read something gratifying about yourself and I think she’s happy for me too. “

Since he is a lawyer, does he help you with contracts?

“No, I have an agent: let’s try not to mix private life and work.”

Do you feel undervalued due to your height?

«All my career I have had to deal with this prejudice, they said that with 183 centimeters I was not tall enough and they still say it. But I didn’t care and neither did my coaches ».



How did he compensate for the “missing” centimeters??

«Trying to be super explosive, to jump even better, taking great care of the deadlift, to always choose the right time for dives, to grow in foot play. There are many young goalkeepers of Donnarumma’s age, but not as tall as him, who have all the other qualities ».

Yet they struggle more.

“If one has potential, one must try to develop it in all ways, regardless of height. If we look only at the one already among kids, we risk losing even those who have passion and talent: it’s a shame “