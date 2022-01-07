“We little ones, but Aureliano al Var did the phenomenon and Chiffi without personality”

There Rome she lost 3-1 at San Siro against Milan in her first match of 2022 and once again certifies the distance between her and the big names in the championship. «I liked my team. Also in the 2-0, in the 2-1 and up to the moment of the red in Karsdorp we were in the game but on a technical level it was a low game – said José Mourinho in the post match – We lose the ball with tremendous ease, very low quality but we have always been in the game. To talk about technical problems I must also talk about the referee and the Var because I still haven’t received any images where it is clear that the first is a penalty. I can not see.

You see movement of Tammy opening her arm but you don’t see the pure and clean contact. Aureliano was at home but he definitely wanted to stay here, I talked to Chiffi and asked him for the clip to see the penalty because my analysts can’t find a reason. If you compare this rigor to that of Zaniolo and Ibanez, they are all penalties. We want uniformity: we had a low technical level but unfortunately we are always the unlucky in referees. If you want to do the phenomenon at the VAR, you stop the game and want to be the referee, Chiffi without personality and then at San Siro go to the monitor and goodbye ».