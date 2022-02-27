“We live in a world without context”: Paul Bettany talks about the messages with Johnny Depp that came to light

Paul Bettany reflected on the disclosure of his private text messages with Johnny Depp as evidence in the American actor’s defamation case against The Sun in 2020.

Depp sued the newspaper’s publisher after a 2018 headline labeled him a “wife beater,” referring to his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. The court found the statement to be “substantially true”.

At a preliminary hearing before trial in February 2020, texts exchanged between Depp and Bettany in 2013 were read aloud.

In a text message, Depp wrote: “Let’s burn Amber!!!” to which Bettany replied, “Having thought it through, I don’t think we should burn Amber; she’s lovely company and easy on the eyes, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Of course, we could try the English technique in these predicaments: we do a drowning test. What do you think?”

Depp responded: “Let’s drown her before we burn her! I’m going to fuck her burned corpse after her to make sure she’s dead.”

In a new interview, Bettany, who first addressed the messages in an interview with The Independent in December, he said it was “shameful” that the messages were made public.

“And we live in a world without context,” he told The Times. “I didn’t know Johnny when he was married to Amber. I met him before. But we hadn’t spoken in years. During the marriage I did not know them. So I wasn’t around for any of that.”

The actor, who was last seen in the BBC drama A Very British Scandal, said the court case “was a very surreal moment,” adding that he doesn’t like to talk about it. “Because I know how this works,” she said. “Anything you say is adding fuel to the fire. And there’s just no fucking fire.”

“The only real way to deal with this elegantly is to say: I’m not sure anyone has one of these devices [un teléfono móvil] that it is comfortable for you to have a team of lawyers review your private text messages.”

(Getty Images)

Bettany’s new comments come several months after he told The Independent: “It was a strange moment. The strange thing about this was that suddenly you have one of the most lurid newspapers in London and their lawyers going through your messages from the last 10 years.

“Can you honestly imagine what it would be like to have a group of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for the last 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling.”

Bettany has previously defended Depp against the accusations. In a 2016 Twitter post, the 50-year-old wrote: “I have known Johnny Depp for years and through various relationships. He is the sweetest, kindest, most gentle man I have ever met. Just say”.

Bettany and Depp starred together in the sci-fi thriller Transcendence of 2014, as well as the action comedy Mortdecaiwhich premiered in 2015.

Bettany will soon appear on stage playing Andy Warhol in The Collaborationwhich will be at the Young Vic until April 2.

