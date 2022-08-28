‘We look at each other’ she speaks about Christiano Ronaldo

Rumor has it that Cristiano Ronaldo could well join the workforce of Olympique de Marseille. A rumor that swells since Vitaa claims to have seen the player’s agent at the airport.

Cristiano Ronaldo: soon at Olympique de Marseille

Returning to Manchester United since 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo is disappointed with the performance of his team. Indeed, the fivefold Ballon d’Or has the feeling of being the only one to surpass himself among his comrades. In search of a new club, the sportsman would have expressed his desire to play in the Champions League.

And for some time now, it has been rumored that the agent of the Portuguese star (who was on FaceTime with Benji Samat) would have approached Olympique de Marseille. A news that obviously makes OM supporters dream. Unfortunately, the club always denied the rumor… until singer Vitaa dropped a b*mbe on social networks.

Slimane’s sidekick was vacationing in the south of France with his small family, before heading to the capital by private jet. After getting on her plane, she tweeted: “I think I met Jorge Mendes at Toulon-Hyères airport just before I took off for Paris… I’m saying that, I’m not saying anything.” Jorge Mendes is none other than the agent of CR7 (whose wife pays tribute to their missing baby). In other words, the singer’s tweet caused a real outcry on the Web.

Vitaa talks about the rumors around Cristiano Ronaldo.





Vitaa: she explains her meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent

The news got so big following Vitaa’s tweet that the latter ended up speaking in story. “I take my phone to explain to you in person what happened. We were coming back from vacation, we left Toulon’s business airport at 6:30 p.m. And in the hall, we meet a couple that I don’t recognize. she first explained.

Then the one who revealed the origin of her stage name to add: “I see these two people looking around, not paranoid but almost. We look at each other but I don’t recognize him at the time. We get on the plane and my husband tells me ‘I think I know him’. My husband, who is a football fan, a Marseille fan, tells me: ‘it’s him we actually met’. So I look on the net to see who this person is and we realize that it is him (agent Jorge Mendes, editor’s note) that we have met […] These are the facts that I give you, I met him, now I don’t know what he came to do. Maybe he was on the weekend, I don’t know. Hope is still permitted.